Princess of Asturias Participates in Military Championship Leonor Shines at 'Inter-academies 2025', Held This Weekend in Pontevedra, with Around 400 Young Participants Competing in 16 Disciplines

C. P. S. Saturday, 4 October 2025, 16:36 Comenta Share

Princess Leonor is participating this weekend in the 'Inter-academies 2025' Sports Championship, as announced by the Royal Household. Held in Marín, Pontevedra, and organized by the Naval Military School, it gathers around 400 young individuals, including the princess, from various training centers such as the General Military Academy, the Central Defense Academy, and the General Air Academy, where Leonor is currently enrolled.

Ampliar Air Force

In tracksuit or fencing attire, the princess posed with her fellow cadets, who will compete in disciplines such as athletics, basketball, volleyball, 7-a-side football, handball, judo, air rifle shooting, swimming, orienteering races, patrol contests, modern pentathlon, cross triathlon, paddle tennis, tennis, fencing, and sailing.