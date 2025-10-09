Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Llega un aviso ES-Alert por riesgo de inundaciones en el litoral sur de Alicante
The artists of Pistacatro, the awarded company. R. C.

The National Circus Award 2025 Travels to Galicia with Pistacatro

The jury acknowledges the company for its innovation and impact on the circus scene over two decades of professional trajectory

C. P. S.

Thursday, 9 October 2025, 14:46

Comenta

The Galician company Pista Catro Productora de Soños SL, known as Pistacatro, has won the National Circus Award 2025, endowed with 30,000 euros, as announced this Thursday by the Ministry of Culture. The jury recognises "its outstanding work in creating and disseminating circus proposals with enormous stage presence, rigour, and charisma, with significant milestones in 2024 such as the tour of 'Drop', a surprising production with its own language, and the consolidation of their show 'Orquesta de malabares', where they fuse music and circus, a large-scale work with which they achieved wide national and international projection."

Additionally, the jury adds that "as producers and promoters, they have been driving forces of the new Galician circus and discoverers of emerging artists over the past 20 years, with works that combine innovation and education. Their trajectory also highlights their undeniable contribution to the dissemination and research of the genre within the framework of the D10! Conferences, which they have been promoting for a decade."

The Ministry of Culture annually grants this award through the National Institute of Performing Arts and Music (Inaem) to recognise the activity of Spanish circus entities and professionals both in Spain and abroad.

Pistacatro is a company founded in 2006 and led by Aitor Garuz, Pablo Reboleiro, Belem Brandido, and José Expósito. It is one of the most relevant circus producers in the live arts in Galicia and distributes its own creations, as well as others that emerge from the creative matrix of the Circonove project or those considered relevant for their quality and cultural interest.

Aitor Garuz is a circus artist and project development manager at Pistacatro. He trained at the Circus Space in London and the Carampa Circus School (Madrid). He worked in England with the Welsh company Nofit State, as an actor, musician, and juggler in the show 'Inmortal', which toured throughout Europe and received several awards at different international festivals.

Pablo Reboleiro is the founder of the company, for which he works as an actor, director, and in project development. He is a multidisciplinary Galician artist, trained in circus at The Circus Space, in theatre at Espacio Abierto, and in dance in numerous international courses.

Belem Brandido is responsible for the production and distribution of Pistacatro, as well as project management and communication. She holds a degree in Journalism and Audiovisual Communication from the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC) and has been working as a freelance in the performing arts and film industry for 20 years.

Jose Expósito is the administrator, manager, and project manager at the company. He holds a degree in Biology from USC and also trained in Cultural Organisations and Business Management with the Xabide Group in Vitoria-Gasteiz. He was also the founder of the LILITH Social and Educational Action Society, where he worked on social projects from a gender perspective. He is a member of the Galician Association of Cultural Management Professionals.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lista de municipios en alerta naranja y amarilla en Alicante por la dana del puente de octubre
  2. 2 Una brutal paliza entre veinte personas por auxiliar a una chica deja a un joven en la UCI
  3. 3 El Ayuntamiento de Alicante pide «precaución» a la población ante la previsión de intensas lluvias
  4. 4 Aemet decreta la alerta roja en la provincia de Alicante por lluvias de hasta 180 litros por metro cuadrado
  5. 5 Una tromba de agua provoca una súbita crecida del río Amadoiro
  6. 6 Primeras cancelaciones y suspensiones por la alerta roja por dana en Alicante
  7. 7 Llega un aviso ES-Alert por riesgo de inundaciones en el litoral sur de Alicante
  8. 8 Las lluvias de la dana provocan inundaciones en las calles del barrio Florida Portazgo de Alicante
  9. 9 Denuncian la presencia de restos de orines y heces en los vehículos de reparto de comida para personas mayores en Alicante
  10. 10 Prisión para el patrón de la patera rescatada en el Cabo de la Huerta de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The National Circus Award 2025 Travels to Galicia with Pistacatro

The National Circus Award 2025 Travels to Galicia with Pistacatro