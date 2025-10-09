The National Circus Award 2025 Travels to Galicia with Pistacatro The jury acknowledges the company for its innovation and impact on the circus scene over two decades of professional trajectory

The Galician company Pista Catro Productora de Soños SL, known as Pistacatro, has won the National Circus Award 2025, endowed with 30,000 euros, as announced this Thursday by the Ministry of Culture. The jury recognises "its outstanding work in creating and disseminating circus proposals with enormous stage presence, rigour, and charisma, with significant milestones in 2024 such as the tour of 'Drop', a surprising production with its own language, and the consolidation of their show 'Orquesta de malabares', where they fuse music and circus, a large-scale work with which they achieved wide national and international projection."

Additionally, the jury adds that "as producers and promoters, they have been driving forces of the new Galician circus and discoverers of emerging artists over the past 20 years, with works that combine innovation and education. Their trajectory also highlights their undeniable contribution to the dissemination and research of the genre within the framework of the D10! Conferences, which they have been promoting for a decade."

The Ministry of Culture annually grants this award through the National Institute of Performing Arts and Music (Inaem) to recognise the activity of Spanish circus entities and professionals both in Spain and abroad.

Pistacatro is a company founded in 2006 and led by Aitor Garuz, Pablo Reboleiro, Belem Brandido, and José Expósito. It is one of the most relevant circus producers in the live arts in Galicia and distributes its own creations, as well as others that emerge from the creative matrix of the Circonove project or those considered relevant for their quality and cultural interest.

Aitor Garuz is a circus artist and project development manager at Pistacatro. He trained at the Circus Space in London and the Carampa Circus School (Madrid). He worked in England with the Welsh company Nofit State, as an actor, musician, and juggler in the show 'Inmortal', which toured throughout Europe and received several awards at different international festivals.

Pablo Reboleiro is the founder of the company, for which he works as an actor, director, and in project development. He is a multidisciplinary Galician artist, trained in circus at The Circus Space, in theatre at Espacio Abierto, and in dance in numerous international courses.

Belem Brandido is responsible for the production and distribution of Pistacatro, as well as project management and communication. She holds a degree in Journalism and Audiovisual Communication from the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC) and has been working as a freelance in the performing arts and film industry for 20 years.

Jose Expósito is the administrator, manager, and project manager at the company. He holds a degree in Biology from USC and also trained in Cultural Organisations and Business Management with the Xabide Group in Vitoria-Gasteiz. He was also the founder of the LILITH Social and Educational Action Society, where he worked on social projects from a gender perspective. He is a member of the Galician Association of Cultural Management Professionals.