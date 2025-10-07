LS2, the motorcycle gear brand with a Spanish 'passport', unveils its new collection

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 16:35 Comenta Share

Arthur and Paul Liao have been manufacturing helmets in China since 1990. For many years, they did so for third-party companies under the MHR brand, becoming an industrial giant in their home country. However, in 2007, they decided to launch their own international brand and founded LS2, an acronym for Liao Shi ('in the manner of Liao') and the 2 referring to the two brothers. To establish their main headquarters, the Liao brothers sought a location with good logistics, excellent connections, and belonging to a significant market.

They chose Terrassa, in Barcelona, a strategic enclave where they set up their operations base and from which they began to grow, expand, and, in just over three decades, become one of the major European players in the motorcycle gear segment. Their product range, constantly innovating, has gradually diversified to offer all the protective clothing needed to equip motorcyclists from head to toe: helmets, jackets, trousers, gloves, boots, and goggles. As a novelty for 2025, they also present a complete range of bags for the motorcycle and its user.

At the same time, what started as a brand of economically priced helmets has progressively raised its quality standards. Currently, they offer a range of garments of all kinds, with prices ranging from €79 to €799. "From everyday to professional," explained Giuseppe Porcu, CEO of LS2 Helmets. "At EICMA, we presented ourselves in 2007 with a small space with four helmets, and over the years, we have had an upward trajectory, driven by commitment and innovation, while always maintaining the initial idea of the Liao family and the key that has always driven this company, which is to sell products with affordable quality for everyone," Giuseppe added.

Their Catalan facilities, over 10,000 square meters, located in the heart of Terrassa's industrial zone, act as the official distributor of LS2 worldwide, responsible for global marketing strategy and commercial management in Europe. From this Catalan warehouse, 5,000 helmets are shipped daily to half the world. Their impressive sales figures reach 250,000 units annually in Spain, 900,000 across the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and a total of 4,000,000 worldwide. Currently, LS2 is present in over 128 countries, being the sales leader in Spain and Italy, top 3 in France, and top 5 in Germany. "We are present in the 49 countries of Europe, and in many of them, we are the leading brand," Giuseppe stated.

The manufacturing of all LS2 products takes place in their factory in China, which spans over 270,000 square meters, employs more than 1,800 workers, and has an annual production exceeding 3.5 million helmets. Additionally, they have recently acquired a new factory in Vietnam with a production capacity of 500,000 more helmets. As their executives indicate, all their helmets are tested in their own facilities under strict control measures and with state-of-the-art machinery, and all their models are certified. "We are the world's leading producer of certified helmets," stated the LS2 executive.

From head to toe...

"We are the only company in the market that offers a complete range of products to protect motorcyclists from head to toe," Giuseppe added. Their helmet catalogue includes up to 37 models of all types (full-face, modular, jet, off-road, adventure, and junior), with the Thunder GP Pro (€799) being the flagship of the range, the most sporty helmet - FIM homologated - currently used by riders such as Fermín Aldeguer (MotoGP), Manu González and Adrián Huertas (Moto2), David Muñoz (Moto3), or Xavi Vierge (WorldSBK). But for users seeking a more versatile and functional helmet, LS2 offers a wide variety of models, such as the modular Advant X Carbon (€469), the only one in its category with a carbon chin guard.

In the jacket section, one of the stars of their catalogue is the Apollo, an adventure jacket with 3 laminated layers of Cordura, Oxford, and nylon, featuring a removable thermal lining and priced at €599. But they also have jackets for everyday city use, such as the Bolton, which presents a casual look and great resistance to water and wind, priced at €159. There are trousers of all styles, like the Travel (€149), Stone (€149), or Coast (€149), and gloves like the All Terrain II (€54.99) or the waterproof Thermorain (€34.99).

And in the boots section, the Raptor (€199) stands out for off-road use, the Trekker (€159) for explorers, or the Nova (€139) for urban use. LS2's offer doesn't end there, and it also includes intercoms like the Spectrum, the first to incorporate Artificial Intelligence for noise cancellation, a dynamic helmet visor, the LS2 Iris (€329), which reacts to changes in external light, or protections and mask goggles. "We follow the demand of all countries but remain attentive to each market's particularities," Giuseppe indicated.

2025 Innovations

For this season, LS2 has just unveiled new products such as the Challenger II helmet (€329), a touring helmet for long journeys, the Storm III (€199), a touring-urban designed for both city streets and highways, and the Rapid III (€99), a more urban model with an elegant and functional design.

Regarding jackets, LS2 expands its offer with the new Liberty (€209), featuring an elegant design made of nylon with elastic coating and removable thermal lining, the X-Master (€389) for off-road enthusiasts offering great ventilation, removable thermal lining, and prepared for camelback, and the Breeze (€99), an affordable summer jacket with 80% mesh.

But one of LS2's major innovations for 2025 is the introduction of a new line of Softbags, or soft bags, to further expand the storage capacity of the motorcycle and its users. It features a Shield range (3 bags for the person) that includes versatile and accessible accessories, perfect for long trips and everyday city use, with thermoformed EVA front panels for greater durability. The second range is the Freedom (3 bags for the motorcycle, 3 for the person) designed for daily use or short to medium routes, with great heat resistance and compatible with most motorcycle models, including ergonomic handles and adjustable straps. Finally, LS2 presents the Move Ahead range (4 bags for the motorcycle, 2 for the person), designed for medium and long-distance routes, especially for touring, adventure, or enduro motorcycles, and made of PVC and high-frequency welding.