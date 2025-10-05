Miranda Rynsburger Celebrates 60 Years of Discretion

Joaquina Dueñas Sunday, 5 October 2025, 13:26 Comenta Share

Miranda Rynsburger celebrated her 60th birthday this Sunday, October 5th. Six decades of absolute discretion in which not even her marriage to Julio Iglesias, one of the most famous and media-exposed artists on the planet, has altered her reserved nature. Always in the background, away from the noise and cameras, Miranda has built a life marked by serenity and an admirable ability to keep her privacy intact in an environment where this seemed impossible.

Born in Leimuiden, a town 30 kilometres southwest of Amsterdam, her parents, Wim and Paula, fell in love very young and married at the age of 22. Alongside them and her brother, three years younger than her, Miranda lived a happy life. She attended primary school in her hometown and continued high school in Alphen aan den Rijn, 11 kilometres from her city, cycling to class every day. After finishing, young Miranda began an executive secretarial course and had her first jobs. But at 19, she had a serious skiing accident in Germany, fracturing a vertebra and her nose. The recovery was long, leading her to settle in Rotterdam.

However, this would not be the only difficult episode in her life as her father passed away at just 48 years old due to a brain tumour. The tragedy made her take some distance and travel to the Caribbean, where a Canadian photographer discovered her for modelling. She then began a new phase as a model, travelling to different parts of the world.

It was on one of those trips, in December 1990, at Jakarta International Airport, where fate casually united the lives of the Dutch model and the Spanish singer. Julio was captivated by Miranda and did not hesitate to approach her. After introductions, the artist, who was in the midst of his Asian tour, invited her to see him perform that same night. She, who knew his professional career but not so much his hectic personal life, had some doubts, although she eventually agreed.

After the Asian tour, each returned home, she to Holland and he to Miami, but something had changed for both. The phone calls were daily until the singer invited her to his New Year's concert in Las Vegas, and she accepted. With that decision, Miranda left behind her life as a model and her houseboat in Leimuiden to embark on a new journey alongside one of the best-selling singers in music history.

However, this did not change her natural and reserved character. In fact, the couple began their romance in secret. So much so that, in the summer of 1991, Julio Iglesias posed in a photoshoot with three models without anyone knowing that one of them was Miranda herself. With the relationship solidified, they decided to make it public, and we got to know a simple Miranda, with exquisite and approachable manners, always discreet.

In 1997, their first child together, Miguel Alejandro, was born. Two years later, Rodrigo came into the world. In May 2021, Julio and Miranda had twins, Victoria and Cristina, and in May 2007, the youngest of the family, Guillermo, was born.

The family's life has unfolded between Miami and Marbella, where they have an estate in the municipality of Ojén, where they settled every summer and which some of their children now visit regularly. In August 2010, 20 years after meeting for the first time, the couple formalised their relationship by marrying in a more than intimate religious ceremony at the Virgen del Carmen parish in Marbella. This was followed by a celebration at their Costa del Sol property, which we could see thanks to a 40-page exclusive in '¡Hola!' magazine.

"The woman I love the most and have loved the most in my entire life, the most important of all," Julio has said about her. This October 5th, the woman who, in his own words, brought "peace and serenity" to the singer's life, turned 60 and did so in the same measured manner that has been her hallmark for the past 35 years.