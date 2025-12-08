Militao sidelined for three to four months with biceps femoris tear

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Monday, 8 December 2025, 14:25 Comenta Share

Real Madrid is beset by bad news. Following the defeat against Celta at the Bernabéu, which creates a precarious sporting situation ahead of the Champions League clash with Manchester City, comes the injury of Eder Militao, their best centre-back this season. He will be out of action for three to four months after suffering a tear in the biceps femoris of his left leg.