Eder Militao leaves the field after getting injured against Celta. EFE

Militao sidelined for three to four months with biceps femoris tear

The Brazilian centre-back faces another major physical setback after two severe knee injuries

José Manuel Andrés

Madrid

Monday, 8 December 2025, 14:25

Real Madrid is beset by bad news. Following the defeat against Celta at the Bernabéu, which creates a precarious sporting situation ahead of the Champions League clash with Manchester City, comes the injury of Eder Militao, their best centre-back this season. He will be out of action for three to four months after suffering a tear in the biceps femoris of his left leg.

