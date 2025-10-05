Meghan Markle Returns to Europe Three Years After Her Last Visit The Duchess of Sussex Attends Balenciaga Show in Paris

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Balenciaga fashion show. The Duchess of Sussex returned to Europe for the first time in three years to support designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who was debuting at the brand founded by Cristóbal Balenciaga after a decade under Demna Gvasalia's direction.

"Over the years, the Duchess has worn many of Pierpaolo's creations and they have closely collaborated on designs for key global events. She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no exception. This evening marks the culmination of many years of art and friendship, as evidenced by her support for his new creative phase at Balenciaga," a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex stated.

For the occasion, Meghan chose a cream Balenciaga ensemble consisting of a silk button-down shirt, wide trousers, and a white cape. She completed her outfit with a black bag and shoes, understated makeup, and a sleek bun that allowed the host brand's design to take center stage.