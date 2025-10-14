The Medieval Market Returns to Elche's Historic Centre from November 6 to 9 The Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary under the theme 'Celebratio', featuring over 30 cultural, theatrical, and musical activities throughout the city

Mayor Pablo Ruz and Councillor Irene Ruiz present the poster and programme for the 30th Medieval Festival of Elche at Las Clarisas.

Ismael Martinez Elche Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 14:30

The Cloister of Las Clarisas hosted the presentation of the 30th Medieval Festival of Elche, which this year takes place from October 21 to November 9 under the theme 'Celebratio', marking three decades of history for this iconic event.

Mayor Pablo Ruz invited the public to enjoy a festival "that combines tradition and celebration around the Festa" and reminded that "it was born 30 years ago to contextualise the autumn cycle of the Misteri d'Elx". Ruz announced that the Medieval Market will be held from November 6 to 9 around the Basilica of Santa Maria, following the performances of the Misteri.

The Councillor for Culture, Irene Ruiz, highlighted that the festival "is a cultural and tourist reference after 30 editions" and this year incorporates new venues, such as the Patio de Armas of the Palacio de Altamira, which will host the Poeta Soldado show, a fusion of dance, theatre, and music.

The programme includes more than thirty activities spread across the streets and squares of the historic centre and cultural venues such as the Gran Teatro, Tramoia, and Las Clarisas. Highlights include concerts by Luar na Lubre (October 26), the humour of Pepe Viyuela with "Guitón Onofre" (October 30), and the family show Farra (October 31).

There will also be theatre and music at Las Clarisas, with the concert Echoes of the Three Cultures (November 6), the play The Tongue in Pieces (November 7), and the exhibition 30 Festivals in Posters, which reviews the history of the festival.

The Gran Teatro and Plaza de Baix will be main activity hubs, featuring performances by Irish Treble, the Elche Symphonic Band, and the musical show Between Candles, with themes from Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings.

The programme is completed with the Nomadesh parade, the fire show The Legend of Ignis, and the pyromusical "Celebrare", closing the Jubilee Year. As a grand finale, the "Nit Màgica" correfoc by Xarxa Teatre will fill the historic centre with light, colour, and fireworks.

The poster's creator, local artist Antonio Mora, explained that this year's theme "is an act of invocation, a bridge between centuries that we cross fearlessly with open hands to wonder". He added that his work "is inspired by festive manuscripts and the iconography of joy, as a call to imagination and collective joy".