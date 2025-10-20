Manuel Trillo Wins Fernando de Leyba Award for Highlighting Spanish Legacy in Michigan The journalist has been recognised for his research and historical dissemination work on the Spanish presence in the Great Lakes of the United States

C. P. S. Monday, 20 October 2025, 17:05 Comenta Share

Valladolid journalist Manuel Trillo has been honoured with the IV Fernando de Leyba Journalism Award for his article 'The Unknown Conquest of Michigan by the Spaniards, Uncovered', "for his rigorous journalistic work and his valuable contribution to the dissemination of the Hispanic legacy in the United States".

The work, published last May in the national newspaper ABC, stands out for uncovering a little-known part of American history, revealing the exploration and Spanish presence in the Great Lakes region. According to the award's jury, organised by The Hispanic Council and the Autonomous City of Ceuta with the collaboration of UNED Ceuta, Trillo's text "highlights Spain's role in the historical development of the current United States territory".

Born in Valladolid in 1972, Manuel Trillo is a journalist with Vocento, boasting a career spanning over three decades, during which he has covered international, political, and cultural news. He is the author of works such as 'The Forgotten Spanish Conquest' and 'The Coast of the Rebels. A Journey to the Origins of the USA from Boston to the Ends of Florida'. Additionally, he has collaborated with The Hispanic Council on research reports, including 'From Florida to Alaska: Three Centuries of Spanish Legacy in the United States'.

The Fernando de Leyba Journalism Award aims to promote the dissemination of the Spanish legacy in the United States and recognise the best work that contributes to strengthening the historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

The award ceremony will be held on Thursday, 30th October, in the Throne Room of the Autonomous Palace of Ceuta, with the participation of the local Government and representatives of The Hispanic Council. The event is part of a broader programme dedicated to the Hispanic legacy and the figure of Fernando de Leyba, which will include a conference organised by UNED Ceuta on the afternoon of Wednesday, 29th, and a flag-lowering ceremony by the General Command of Ceuta the following afternoon.