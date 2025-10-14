King's College School Alicante Celebrates Historic Results and Inaugurates New Sixth Form Facilities The school solidifies its position as an educational leader, recognised as the top IB school in Spain in 2025

EXTRA Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 15:25 Comenta Share

King's College School Alicante, part of the Inspired Education group in Spain, concluded the 2024/25 academic year with historic academic results, reflecting its steadfast commitment to educational excellence. These achievements have positioned the school as the top IB centre in the Valencian Community and across Spain, according to the IB school ranking by the renowned educational advisor Education Advisers, after climbing from 12th place in 2024 to 1st place in just one year.

The latest cohort of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) achieved an average of 36 points, with one student obtaining the perfect score of 45. These results placed the school in the eighth position in Europe. Additionally, the excellent achievements of the IGCSE students further reinforce the academic quality of the institution.

Ampliar

King's College School Alicante offers a comprehensive British education from ages 2 to 18, combining a solid academic foundation with an approach that fosters autonomy, critical thinking, and creativity. In addition to the IGCSE and IBDP, the school has successfully reintroduced the British Baccalaureate (A Levels), thus expanding academic opportunities for its students.

Recognised as "Outstanding" in all areas by Penta International inspectors – an entity accredited by the British Government – King's College School Alicante achieved the highest rating in all categories of the BSO inspection. The report highlighted "the excellent academic progress of the students" and "the quality of relationships between staff, students, and families." Furthermore, the international Advanced Level Performance System (ALPS) places the school in the top 1% of centres worldwide for academic progress.

Beyond results, King's College School Alicante promotes a holistic education based on values, combining academic and personal development. The curriculum is complemented by sports, music, arts, and social responsibility programmes that encourage teamwork and community engagement. Bilingual teaching ensures fluency in English and Spanish, with the option of other languages and full accreditation within the Spanish educational system. Each year, its graduates gain admission to prestigious universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, UCL, ESADE, as well as international institutions in the United States and Europe.

This new academic year begins with new Sixth Form facilities, featuring spaces designed for study, social interaction, and leadership, as well as four additional classrooms that expand the educational offering. This investment reaffirms the school's commitment to providing its students with an inspiring environment in which to learn, collaborate, and lead.

The Executive Director of King's College School Alicante, Simon Wicks, emphasises: "Our motto, always strive to be the best version of yourself, is a reality lived in every class and by every student. Last year's results are the fruit of rigorous work, family support, and a community that believes in the potential of each student. With the new Sixth Form spaces, we face this academic year with enthusiasm and a firm commitment to excellence."

With the conclusion of the 2024/25 academic year and the promising start of 2025/26, King's College School Alicante strengthens its leadership in international education in the Valencian Community, in Spain, and globally, combining academic excellence with the holistic development of its students and preparing them for the challenges of a globalised future.