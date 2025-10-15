De Jong Extends Contract with Barça Until 2029

Daniel Panero Madrid Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 17:20 Comenta Share

Frenkie de Jong will remain a Barcelona player until 2029. This was confirmed on Wednesday as both parties reached an agreement, ending a saga that had been ongoing for years and had left Barça fans anxious as 2026 approached, the year his previous contract was set to expire. With a release clause of 500 million euros, the club, led by Joan Laporta, secures a player who has grown in stature at the club, is currently thriving under Flick, and will conclude his new contract at the age of 32.

The 'De Jong case' had long been a concern for Deco. Before Flick's arrival in Barcelona, De Jong was considered a candidate for reducing the wage bill. However, everything changed about a year ago when Flick decided that the former Ajax player could regain his top form and become a key player. Since then, Barça has steadily worked towards an agreement, which was formalised this Wednesday, much to the player's satisfaction. "It means a lot. As a child, I dreamed of playing for Barça, and now that I'm here, I want to stay as long as possible. It's a very happy day for me and my family, who are very comfortable in Barcelona," De Jong stated.

The new agreement will place De Jong in a privileged position within Barça's salary scale. The 18 million euros he will earn is comparable to the salaries of Pedri and Raphinha, and only behind the 40 million gross earned by Lamine Yamal since his last renewal. Despite this, De Jong downplayed the significance of these figures and those that portrayed him as a financial burden for the club. "There has always been a lot of talk and exaggeration, but the figures have never been disclosed. This has affected how people perceive me. That's your fault too," the player admonished the journalists.