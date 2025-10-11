Jacob Elordi, the Giant of Generation Z

Gerardo Elorriaga Saturday, 11 October 2025, 18:05 Comenta Share

Hollywood's mythomania is fluid and cyclically changes its targets. Today, any public appearance by Pedro Pascal, Sidney Sweeney, or Zendaya, for instance, is incessantly repeated in the endless scrolls of Instagram and TikTok. These actors and actresses have become celebrities, advertising models, and red carpet stars who monopolise media attention. This allure reaches its peak, both figuratively and literally, at the 1.96 meters of Australian Jacob Elordi, a rising star, a 28-year-old with a straightforward image whose fascination, besides his physique, seems to lie in his approachable appearance, far from the sophistication of the Hollywood scene. Perhaps this nature owes something to his Basque origins.

He is not a 'nepobaby', the latest descendant of a famous entertainment or political dynasty. He is a member of Generation Z without any show business background. The Australian's parents, born in Brisbane, are a house painter and a waitress, although, interestingly, it is his paternal grandfather who seems to have a notable influence on him. Joaquín Elordi is an emigrant born in the Basque town of Ondarroa, a man of strong nationalist convictions, who emigrated to the antipodes to work in sugar cane plantations. When he had enough resources, he was able to provide flight tickets for his mother and John, the actor's father, who were waiting in Bilbao.

The young Jacob is proud of his roots and has even expressed his intention to visit the Basque Country, the origin his family left fleeing the fascist regime, according to his own words. While he ponders the right moment to return to his ancestors' land, he is developing a career that is progressing rapidly.

In reality, nothing predicted such a meteoric trajectory. Elordi moved to the United States to start his career. After participating as an extra in the last installment of 'Pirates of the Caribbean', he made a name for himself in 2018 with 'The Kissing Booth', a teen series that, as has happened with many others before, could well become a breeding ground for both stars and low-tier professionals. The future was uncertain, but then came the series 'Euphoria', another revisitation of the rebellious young student phenomenon that became a hit on Netflix. The industry took notice of his powerful image, and soon he began working continuously, lending his seductive appearance to campaigns for Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Calvin Klein, and Hugo Boss.

Star in Three Years

The Elordi boom has occurred in just three years, starting with the erotic thriller 'Deep Water', a specialty of its director Adrian Lynne. The projects developed in 2023 put him in an excellent starting position. 'The Sweet East', a satire of the American way of life, 'Priscilla', in which he played none other than Elvis, and above all, 'Saltburn', a great success that also, with very dark humor, tackled traditional English classism. The actor took on the role of a young seducer almost reluctantly, with an indolent demeanor and enormous magnetism, to portray an aristocratic student. The seemingly light effort earned him a BAFTA nomination.

The impact of his previous productions was reinforced by a couple of films, shot in 2014, that also earned him greater credibility. 'Oh Canada' brought him together with Richard Gere and Uma Thurman under the direction of veteran Paul Schrader, and 'Untamed' served a new installment of his more romantic side, although this time in a gay relationship. The definitive breakthrough could happen this year. His leading role in 'The Narrow Road', a series about an Australian doctor taken prisoner by the Japanese during World War II, has earned him respect as a dramatic actor.

His grandfather is a Basque man of strong nationalist convictions who emigrated to the antipodes to work in sugar cane plantations

But his greatest 'tour de force' has already premiered in the United States and promises to be a landmark in the film season. The handsome Elordi transforms into the unsettling Frankenstein in a new version of the classic signed by Guillermo del Toro. The challenge is enormous because, in this case, his beauty is buried under ten hours of daily makeup, and he is required to imbue the monster with humanity. The reviews have been very favorable.

The Australian actor may arrive at his next premiere already transformed into the star that the film market demands. During the spring of 2026, 'The Dog Stars', a post-apocalyptic fantasy in which he will play the role of a holocaust survivor, will be released. The director is Ridley Scott, the creator of masterpieces like 'Blade Runner'.

The plot also presents an interpretative challenge. This time, the young student with a sexy appearance becomes the ragged bearer of humanity's hope. The qualitative leap is significant. The Australian giant now finds himself closer to Tim Robbins, the prestigious actor, than to Armie Hammer, another promise who fell professionally after accusations of sexual assault. All measure 1.96 meters, and from that elevated position, they managed to touch the sky. Olympus awaits the grandson of the Ondarroa native Joaquín.