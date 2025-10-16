Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Honda CB650R 2026 honda press

The Honda CB650R and CBR650R Receive a Colour Update for 2026

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO

Thursday, 16 October 2025, 17:05

Honda has announced a refresh in the colour palette for its 2026 models, the CB650R and CBR650R. Both versions were updated last year with the introduction of Honda's E-Clutch technology. For the 2026 model, both the sporty and the Neo Sports Café versions retain their mechanics and technology unchanged, but incorporate new colour combinations to update their image.

Since its launch, the CB650R has surpassed 46,000 units sold and has consistently ranked among Honda's top three best-selling models since 2019. Meanwhile, the CBR650R has established itself as the best-selling supersport on the continent since 2021. Currently, it holds a 12% market share in the Supersports 2025 segment, with over 4,500 units sold so far this year.

Honda CBR650R 2026 Honda press

The new colours available for the CB650R 2026 are: Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic with Graphite Black Metallic details; Mat Jeans Blue Metallic with Graphite Black Metallic details; Candy Energy Orange with Graphite Black Metallic details; and Grand Prix Red with Graphite Black Metallic details.

For the CBR650R 2026, it introduces the Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic with yellow details, which joins the already existing Grand Prix Red Tricolor.

Honda CB650R 2026 Honda press

HONDA CBR650R and CB650R 2026

Both models feature a 5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity. The engine performance offers 70 kW of power and 63 Nm of torque, along with a version compatible with the A2 licence. The CBR650R, along with the naked CB650R, were the first Hondas to offer the Honda E-Clutch technology, allowing the rider to shift gears without using the clutch, simply by using the shift pedal. The cycle part includes a Showa SFF-BP front fork, four-piston radial front brake calipers, and tyres measuring 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 180/55-ZR17 at the rear.

