Former King Juan Carlos I of Spain. EP

The Former King's Past Comes to Light

New Audio Recordings Strain His 'Reconciliation'

Joaquina Dueñas

Thursday, 4 December 2025, 11:35

Coinciding with the release of King Juan Carlos I's memoirs, 'Reconciliation', in Spain, new audio recordings have emerged featuring conversations between the monarch and Bárbara Rey. While the former king writes that "nothing can erase my deep feelings for my wife, Sofía, my queen, not even some disagreements. I remain very attached to my wife, who retains all my admiration and affection," his voice from the past highlights those "disagreements."

It was Telecinco's programme 'The Price of the Crown' that revealed these intimate conversations between King Juan Carlos and his then-lover, Bárbara Rey. The monarch speaks of a Queen Sofía "a little upset because I don't pay attention to her," despite having confessed that their marriage has been broken for years, specifically since the birth of Prince Felipe in 1968. "She doesn't get used to it because her mentality doesn't evolve. She believes that one day it will be like before. The other day I told her: 'This won't return'," he is heard saying.

The father of King Felipe VI acknowledges that, with his children now adults, he no longer hides his marital differences, even mentioning a dispute on a boat in the presence of his eldest daughter, Infanta Elena: "I no longer hold back in front of Elena. I told her. Let Elena know... at thirty years old." "Even the queen's maids must know, because of course, they see it," he notes. "Sometimes she speaks to me in English and I ignore it. I say: 'What on earth are you talking about?'," he details.

The recordings even reflect Queen Sofía's intention to leave: "Well, if I were to leave this country, let's see how long you would last!" the king's voice recalls his wife's threat, who had asked for a way out. "She tells me the other day, 'Well, give me some of that money you have around, to make myself a house. Set me up a house, because I'm tired of living here, in Zarzuela'," he recounts.

A stark portrait of a marriage that remained united only as an institution, a situation very different from what is reflected in his memoirs, where he affectionately refers to his wife as "Sofi" and laments that she does not visit him in Abu Dhabi, although he understands she does not do so to "avoid complicating" their son's reign. "I remain very close to my wife, who retains all my admiration and affection. There is no one like her in my life and it will remain so, even though our paths have separated since my departure from Spain," he expresses in the text written by Laurence Debray.

The author has visited our country for the launch of her work and has been supported by Infanta Elena during the presentation. Alongside her, her cousins, María Zurita and Simoneta Gómez Acebo, have shown their support for the former king. "I think it's wonderful that he tells his story and his truth," said the daughter of Margarita de Borbón, who values her uncle's life as "a fascinating story."

