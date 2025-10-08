Fines for Not Using a Connected V16 Beacon

J. Bacorelle Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 14:07 Comenta Share

A little over a year before its enforcement, the obligation to use the connected V16 emergency light in place of safety triangles remains a complete mystery for most motorists. A study reveals that nearly two-thirds of Spaniards are unaware of the regulation details, exposing themselves to fines of up to 200 euros starting January 1, 2026.

Time is running out for the new road emergency signalling regulation to come into effect. From next year, traditional emergency triangles will be definitively replaced by V16 lights connected and certified by the DGT. However, a study conducted by OSRAM has raised alarms about the widespread ignorance of this crucial change.

According to the report, 65% of Spanish drivers are unaware of the details of the new regulation regarding this device, a figure deemed alarming.

Even more concerning is that nearly 40% of motorists are unclear about the impact this transition will have on road safety.

Fine for Ignorance

The lack of information puts a large part of society at risk of being fined. The study indicates that 88% of Spaniards continue to use safety triangles as the main signalling method. These elements, like non-connected V16 beacons, will cease to be valid at the beginning of 2026.

The direct consequence of ignorance is fines. More than 30% of drivers claim to be unaware of the fines they may face for not carrying a connected and certified V16 emergency light after January 1, which can reach up to 200€.

Carlos Garrido, Sales Manager at OSRAM, has emphasized the need for a rapid awareness campaign as "the results show that, with less than 3 months before its enforcement, the new road signalling regulation is generally unknown to Spanish society. We believe that information and awareness are key for the transition to be effective."

The report also highlights consumer confusion amid the proliferation of market offers. 23% of respondents do not know how to differentiate a certified V16 light from one that is not, and 73% fear buying a fake or non-approved product.

The fundamental feature to comply with the new law is connectivity. Only beacons certified with DGT 3.0 guarantee their legality and functionality. When activated, the device must emit an exact anonymous geolocation signal of the vehicle to the DGT platform, automatically alerting other users and emergency services about the incident, without the driver needing to leave the vehicle.

"The transition from the emergency triangle to the connected V16 IoT light represents a significant advancement in road safety," concluded Garrido, noting that the new technology "not only improves vehicle visibility but also reduces the risk for the driver" by not requiring them to walk along the roadside to place the triangles.