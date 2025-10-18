A Car Designed with Common Sense

Manu Cortés Saturday, 18 October 2025, 07:35 Comenta Share

Kia breaks the line between the C and D segments with the introduction of the new K4, a five-door model designed to meet the demands of today's drivers. It offers a spacious interior, premium equipment features, and advanced safety technologies. The new Kia K4 (replacing the popular Kia Ceed) boasts an expressive design and generous exterior dimensions, measuring 4.44 meters in length and 1.85 meters in width. Its spacious interior provides rear passengers with class-leading legroom (nearly a meter) and ample headroom (973 mm). Behind the rear seats, users have access to 438 liters of cargo space.

The launch prices for the new K4 are expected to range from 28,000 euros for the entry-level model with a 115-horsepower petrol-hybrid engine, to over 38,000 euros for the most powerful version, featuring full equipment and a 180-horsepower petrol engine with a 1.6-liter displacement. This allows the Kia K4 to reach a top speed of 210 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 8.4 seconds.

The design of the new Kia K4 catches the eye with a distinctive floating roofline that slopes towards the rear hatch. Key style elements include the light signature inspired by the electric EV9 model, concealed rear door handles integrated into the rear pillar, and the exclusive yellow exterior color. Additionally, the K4's GT-Line has an even sportier appearance; the equipment includes a three-spoke steering wheel, paddle shifters, 17-inch alloy wheels, glossy black mirror housings, side skirts, and wheel arch moldings.

A Propulsion System for Every Journey

Kia includes electrified systems to ease the transition to electric mobility with the new K4. The first is a 1.0-liter T-GDi MHEV petrol engine (with 115 horsepower) combined with a mild-hybrid electric system featuring a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.6-liter T-GDI petrol engine (with power versions of 150 and 180 horsepower) will be available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. By the end of 2026, the range will expand to include a fully hybrid option.

The new K4 is equipped with one of the most advanced technological offerings in its class. A panoramic screen integrates 12.3-inch instrumentation, a 5.3-inch climate control screen, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. The Connected Car Navigation Cockpit system centralizes navigation, multimedia, and vehicle settings control in a single interface. Applications like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across all trims, with a wireless phone charger available in higher trims. Inside the new K4 from the South Korean brand, the premium Harman Kardon audio system transforms the cabin into a private concert hall. Comfort is further enhanced by heated and ventilated front seats, upholstered in black synthetic leather.

The Digital Key 2.0 system with ultra-wideband technology allows compatible smartphones to function as virtual keys. Meanwhile, Kia Connect services offer a range of digital tools, such as over-the-air updates (OTA), music streaming, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. With the AI-powered voice assistant, drivers only need to say "Hey Kia" to control various functions or obtain information, including help with the owner's manual or local traffic recommendations.

All Safety Systems, Standard

With its range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Kia prioritizes the safety of K4 users. When the indicator is activated, the blind spot monitor provides drivers with a real-time image of blind spots on the instrument panel. The blind spot collision avoidance assist uses radar sensors in the rear bumper to monitor and help avoid collisions during lane changes. In addition to intelligently adapting the vehicle's speed, the level 2 adaptive cruise control can, in an emergency, stop the car if the driver does not respond. Furthermore, the highway driving assist 2.0 helps the driver maintain a safe distance from the car ahead, stay centered in the lane, change lanes, and adjust lateral position.

Additionally, when reversing out of a parking space, the rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist system detects approaching vehicles from both the left and right. The system emits acoustic and visual warnings and can even automatically apply the brakes to help avoid or mitigate a collision. Moreover, the surround view monitor uses multiple cameras around the car to create a 360-degree view displayed on the infotainment system screen. Finally, using the front camera and radar sensors, the level 2 forward collision avoidance assist system helps prevent or mitigate collisions by detecting potential hazards, such as other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Technical Sheet KIA K4 150 HP Fuel Petrol

Cylinders 4 in-line

Displacement 1,598 cm3

Power 150 horsepower

Drive Front

Transmission Automatic 7-speed

Length 4.44 m

Width 1.85 m

Height 1.43 m

Boot 438 liters

Estimated Price (unofficial) From 28,000 euros