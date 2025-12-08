Daily Horoscope - December 8, 2025 Astrological Predictions for the 12 Zodiac Signs

Daily horoscope for each zodiac sign in the areas of love, work, health, and money.

OR Alicante Monday, 8 December 2025, 04:35 Comenta Share

Mars Today is a day to make bold decisions. ARIES

Love

Your energy and enthusiasm will attract others. It's a good time to express your feelings.

Work

The influence of Mars will help you overcome obstacles at work. Trust in your abilities.

Health

It's important to find time to relax and recharge your energy.

Money

An unexpected financial opportunity might present itself today. Stay alert.

Venus Stability and comfort are your allies today. TAURUS

Love

Personal relationships flourish under Venus's influence. Share special moments.

Work

Your perseverance will be rewarded. An important project progresses successfully.

Health

It's a good day to start a new exercise routine. Your body will thank you.

Money

Financial stability is on the way. Keep your expenses under control.

Mercury Communication is key to resolving conflicts. GEMINI

Love

Speaking from the heart will strengthen your relationships. Don't be afraid to be vulnerable.

Work

Your ability to adapt to new situations will be tested. Trust in your ingenuity.

Health

Pay attention to your body's signals. A medical check-up could be beneficial.

Money

It's a good time to review your finances and plan for the long term.

Moon Intuition will guide you to make the right decisions. CANCER

Love

Trust your instincts to resolve relationship issues. Empathy will be your best ally.

Work

Your creativity will be recognised. Don't hesitate to share your ideas with colleagues.

Health

Emotional balance is essential. Practice meditation to maintain calm.

Money

A past investment might start to bear fruit. Review your financial options.

Sun Your charisma lights up any situation. LEO

Love

Your natural magnetism will attract interesting people. Enjoy new connections.

Work

Your leadership will be key to solving a challenge at work. Trust your team.

Health

It's a good day to start a new physical activity. Stay active.

Money

A business opportunity might arise. Evaluate the risks before acting.

Mercury Organisation is key to success. VIRGO

Love

Honesty will strengthen your relationships. Don't be afraid to express your feelings.

Work

Your attention to detail will be valued. An important project requires your focus.

Health

Take care of your diet and ensure you get enough rest.

Money

Review your expenses and look for ways to save. Financial prudence is essential.

Venus Balance and harmony surround you. LIBRA

Love

Mutual understanding will strengthen your relationships. Seek balance in your interactions.

Work

A balanced approach will help resolve workplace conflicts. Listen to all parties.

Health

Dedicate time to activities that relax and make you feel good.

Money

Financial stability is possible if you maintain a balanced approach to your spending.

Pluto Transformation is possible if you open up to change. SCORPIO

Love

Deepen your relationships. Honesty and transparency are key.

Work

Your determination will take you far. Don't be afraid to take on new challenges.

Health

It's a good time to detoxify your body and mind. Seek balance.

Money

Review your investments and look for new growth opportunities.

Jupiter Expansion and growth are within your reach. SAGITTARIUS

Love

Adventure and spontaneity will enrich your relationships. Open your heart to new experiences.

Work

Your optimism and vision will help you overcome obstacles. Trust your intuition.

Health

Outdoor physical activity will revitalise you. Enjoy nature.

Money

A financial opportunity may arise unexpectedly. Stay alert.

Saturn Discipline and focus will lead you to success. CAPRICORN

Love

Stability and commitment are essential in your relationships. Value what you have.

Work

Your dedication and effort will be rewarded. Keep your focus on your goals.

Health

It's important to take care of your physical and mental well-being. Establish a healthy routine.

Money

Long-term financial planning will benefit you. Be prudent with your investments.

Uranus Innovation and change are in the air. AQUARIUS

Love

Originality and freedom are important in your relationships. Don't be afraid to be yourself.

Work

Your creativity will help you find innovative solutions. Trust your ideas.

Health

Meditation and yoga can help you find balance. Take care of your mind.

Money

A risky investment could yield good results. Evaluate your options carefully.

Neptune Intuition and sensitivity will guide you. PISCES

Love

Empathy and understanding will strengthen your relationships. Listen to your heart.

Work

Your intuition will guide you at work. Trust your instincts to make decisions.

Health

Rest and relaxation are essential. Dedicate time to activities that comfort you.

Money

A creative approach can improve your financial situation. Explore new ideas.