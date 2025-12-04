Daily Horoscope - 4th December 2025
Predictions for each zodiac sign
Thursday, 4 December 2025, 04:35
Mars Energy and determination accompany you.
ARIES
Love
Today is a good day to express your feelings. Mars encourages you to be direct and sincere.
Work
Your energy will help you overcome any obstacle. Stay focused.
Health
A bit of outdoor exercise will revitalize you.
Money
It's a good time to invest in your personal projects.
Venus Stability and love surround you.
TAURUS
Love
Venus brings you moments of tenderness and connection with your partner.
Work
Your perseverance will be rewarded. Keep moving forward with your projects.
Health
Watch your diet, a balanced diet will benefit you.
Money
An unexpected income could improve your financial situation.
Mercury Communication will be key today.
GEMINI
Love
It's a good day to clear up misunderstandings and strengthen bonds.
Work
Negotiations and agreements will be in your favour.
Health
Take time for meditation to balance your mind.
Money
Avoid unnecessary expenses, save for the future.
Moon Intuition will guide your steps.
CANCER
Love
Trust your intuition to resolve emotional conflicts.
Work
Your creativity will be a valuable resource at work.
Health
Listen to your body, rest if you need to.
Money
Review your finances and adjust your budget.
Sun You shine with your own light.
LEO
Love
Your charisma will attract interesting people into your life.
Work
Recognition for your effort is on the way.
Health
Incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your diet.
Money
Evaluate new investment opportunities.
Mercury Organisation will be your ally.
VIRGO
Love
Spend time strengthening communication with your partner.
Work
Planning will help you achieve your goals.
Health
A medical check-up will give you peace of mind.
Money
It's a good time to save.
Venus Balance is the key to your day.
LIBRA
Love
Seek harmony in your personal relationships.
Work
Collaborations will be fruitful.
Health
Practice yoga or pilates to improve your well-being.
Money
An unexpected expense may arise, be prepared.
Pluto Significant transformations await you.
SCORPIO
Love
A past relationship might resurface.
Work
It's a good time to propose changes in your work environment.
Health
Renew your energies with outdoor activities.
Money
Control your expenses, avoid unnecessary debts.
Jupiter Expansion and growth are on the horizon.
SAGITTARIUS
Love
Your optimism will be contagious in your relationships.
Work
Opportunities for professional growth are emerging.
Health
Incorporate physical activities that you enjoy.
Money
It's a good time to invest in education.
Saturn Discipline will take you far.
CAPRICORN
Love
Patience will be key to strengthening your relationships.
Work
Your dedication will be recognised by your superiors.
Health
Take care of your joints, avoid unnecessary strain.
Money
A savings plan will give you long-term security.
Uranus Innovation will be your ally.
AQUARIUS
Love
Experiment with new ways to express your feelings.
Work
Original ideas will make you stand out in your work environment.
Health
Incorporate healthy changes into your daily routine.
Money
Carefully evaluate any financial offer.
Neptune Intuition and creativity will guide you.
PISCES
Love
Let your heart guide you in matters of love.
Work
Inspiration will lead you to create something wonderful.
Health
Water will be your best ally, stay hydrated.
Money
A dream may give you clues about a future investment.