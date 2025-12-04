Daily Horoscope - 4th December 2025 Predictions for each zodiac sign

Discover what the stars have in store for you in love, work, health, and money.

Thursday, 4 December 2025

Mars Energy and determination accompany you. ARIES

Love

Today is a good day to express your feelings. Mars encourages you to be direct and sincere.

Work

Your energy will help you overcome any obstacle. Stay focused.

Health

A bit of outdoor exercise will revitalize you.

Money

It's a good time to invest in your personal projects.

Venus Stability and love surround you. TAURUS

Love

Venus brings you moments of tenderness and connection with your partner.

Work

Your perseverance will be rewarded. Keep moving forward with your projects.

Health

Watch your diet, a balanced diet will benefit you.

Money

An unexpected income could improve your financial situation.

Mercury Communication will be key today. GEMINI

Love

It's a good day to clear up misunderstandings and strengthen bonds.

Work

Negotiations and agreements will be in your favour.

Health

Take time for meditation to balance your mind.

Money

Avoid unnecessary expenses, save for the future.

Moon Intuition will guide your steps. CANCER

Love

Trust your intuition to resolve emotional conflicts.

Work

Your creativity will be a valuable resource at work.

Health

Listen to your body, rest if you need to.

Money

Review your finances and adjust your budget.

Sun You shine with your own light. LEO

Love

Your charisma will attract interesting people into your life.

Work

Recognition for your effort is on the way.

Health

Incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your diet.

Money

Evaluate new investment opportunities.

Mercury Organisation will be your ally. VIRGO

Love

Spend time strengthening communication with your partner.

Work

Planning will help you achieve your goals.

Health

A medical check-up will give you peace of mind.

Money

It's a good time to save.

Venus Balance is the key to your day. LIBRA

Love

Seek harmony in your personal relationships.

Work

Collaborations will be fruitful.

Health

Practice yoga or pilates to improve your well-being.

Money

An unexpected expense may arise, be prepared.

Pluto Significant transformations await you. SCORPIO

Love

A past relationship might resurface.

Work

It's a good time to propose changes in your work environment.

Health

Renew your energies with outdoor activities.

Money

Control your expenses, avoid unnecessary debts.

Jupiter Expansion and growth are on the horizon. SAGITTARIUS

Love

Your optimism will be contagious in your relationships.

Work

Opportunities for professional growth are emerging.

Health

Incorporate physical activities that you enjoy.

Money

It's a good time to invest in education.

Saturn Discipline will take you far. CAPRICORN

Love

Patience will be key to strengthening your relationships.

Work

Your dedication will be recognised by your superiors.

Health

Take care of your joints, avoid unnecessary strain.

Money

A savings plan will give you long-term security.

Uranus Innovation will be your ally. AQUARIUS

Love

Experiment with new ways to express your feelings.

Work

Original ideas will make you stand out in your work environment.

Health

Incorporate healthy changes into your daily routine.

Money

Carefully evaluate any financial offer.

Neptune Intuition and creativity will guide you. PISCES

Love

Let your heart guide you in matters of love.

Work

Inspiration will lead you to create something wonderful.

Health

Water will be your best ally, stay hydrated.

Money

A dream may give you clues about a future investment.