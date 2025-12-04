The Central Market Bonfire Creates the 'Ambassador' Role with José María Manzanares and Pedja Mijatović The commission aims to strengthen social and cultural ties to position the Hogueras festival on the international stage ahead of the Centenary

The Central Market bonfire launches the 'Ambassadors' project, an initiative marking the beginning of the journey towards the founding commission's centenary, to be celebrated in 2028.

This project aims to project the Fogueres de Sant Joan festival beyond Alicante. The entity is committed to a renewed representation model, with nationally and internationally renowned public figures acting as cultural, social, and festive spokespersons for the commission.

To inaugurate this new phase, the Central Market bonfire has created the role of its first two Ambassadors for 2026, two names of great media weight symbolizing talent, tradition, and projection capacity. They are bullfighter José María Manzanares and former footballer and Real Madrid legend Pedja Mijatović.

José María Manzanares, first official 'Ambassador'

The Alicante maestro José María Manzanares will be the first representative chosen for this project. His official presentation will take place on Sunday, December 7, in an event the Central Market bonfire describes as "historic."

With an international career and a close link to Alicante, his homeland, Manzanares joins a Hogueras commission for the first time, a gesture the entity considers of enormous symbolic value.

The event will feature the presence of the 2025 belleas del foc, Adriana Vico and Valentina Tárraga, the president of the Federació de Fogueres de Sant Joan, David Olivares, and the top officials of the commission.

Pedja Mijatović, international ambassador with a social vocation

The second announced name is Pedja Mijatović, a figure recognized throughout Europe for his key role in Real Madrid's history and his sporting career. Mijatović embodies values of effort, overcoming challenges, and cultural unity, elements the Central Market bonfire seeks to reinforce on its path to the Centenary.

His influence extends beyond sports. The former footballer has been involved in social projects and maintains active ties with various communities. At the same time, he works on a commission aimed at supporting Partizan Belgrade, his original club, with the goal of reclaiming its position within Serbian and European football.

A third ambassador to be announced

The commission has hinted that in the coming weeks, the name of the third 'Ambassador' will be revealed, a personality of significance in the world of culture and television. Their inclusion will complete a trio of complementary profiles aimed at boosting the visibility of the bonfire in national media and platforms.