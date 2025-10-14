Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Efe

Ten Catalan Police Officers Injured After Pursuing Drugged Driver in Girona

Driver tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, and also for cocaine

EP

Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 10:20

Comenta

Ten officers from the Mossos d'Esquadra sustained minor injuries after pursuing a 29-year-old drugged driver who evaded two police checkpoints in Lloret de Mar and Salt (Girona) on Monday at around 3:30 am, police sources have confirmed.

According to 'El Caso', the vehicle bypassed an initial checkpoint on the C-63 in Lloret de Mar (Girona), prompting officers to initiate a pursuit. A second police checkpoint was set up in Salt (Girona), which the driver also avoided until officers managed to apprehend him shortly thereafter.

As a result of the incident, 10 officers were slightly injured and 5 police vehicles were damaged.

The driver tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, and also for cocaine.

He is accused of reckless driving, assaulting an officer, and disobedience.

