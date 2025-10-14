Ten Catalan Police Officers Injured After Pursuing Drugged Driver in Girona Driver tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, and also for cocaine

EP Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 10:20 Comenta Share

Ten officers from the Mossos d'Esquadra sustained minor injuries after pursuing a 29-year-old drugged driver who evaded two police checkpoints in Lloret de Mar and Salt (Girona) on Monday at around 3:30 am, police sources have confirmed.

According to 'El Caso', the vehicle bypassed an initial checkpoint on the C-63 in Lloret de Mar (Girona), prompting officers to initiate a pursuit. A second police checkpoint was set up in Salt (Girona), which the driver also avoided until officers managed to apprehend him shortly thereafter.

As a result of the incident, 10 officers were slightly injured and 5 police vehicles were damaged.

The driver tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, and also for cocaine.

He is accused of reckless driving, assaulting an officer, and disobedience.