Beto is Clear: "Galvañ and Ten More" The coach decisively backs the young player as Samu Vázquez's replacement for the right-back position, despite Sotillos being available

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Thursday, 4 December 2025, 15:55

Hércules coach, Beto Company, stated on Thursday that Juventud de Torremolinos, their next league opponent, is one of the season's "revelations" alongside Europa. "They are a team that has earned their place in the league and are competing fantastically well," he commented during a press conference about the rival, with whom Hércules is tied on points in the standings.

"They are dynamic, daring, and have a pleasing style of play. They will want to control the ball and come to win," warned the coach, who mentioned that gaining seven points in their first three matches would be a good outcome.

The coach indicated that the team is trying to "improve the things that need correcting and perfect those they already do well," highlighting the good level shown by his players during the training week, although he noted that "this needs to be translated into matches for as many minutes as possible."

Company assured that the team's identity will not change, but rather be perfected, and he refrained from asking anything from the Hércules fans. "First, we have to offer; we can't ask for anything," he stated. "We want the fans to feel proud and see effort and quality. We will strive to give them what they want to see," said the coach, adding that if all parts of the club work together, "it will be much harder" to beat them.

Company accepted the ball losses in risky areas as part of the "play to the limit" model, although he clarified that this footballing idea must "give more than it takes" from the team, because if not, something is being done wrong.

The coach confirmed the starting position of young player Jorge Galvañ, recently renewed by the club, for Saturday's match and noted that having a player like him is a "luxury" for the club. "This week, it's Galvañ and ten more. He has abilities, is a Hércules player, and delivers performance. This is professional football, and nothing is given for free," commented the coach, who admitted that one of his "obsessions" is to know the youth teams as well as possible and "exploit them" for the benefit of the first team.

In this way, Beto confirms that Sotillos is now considered a central defender in the squad, which opens the door for a player in this position to leave in the January market, as there are five specific central defenders and only one of them with a sub-23 card: Javi Rentero, Nacho Monsalve, Adrián Bolo, Alejandro Sotillos, and Rubén Cantero.