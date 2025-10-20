Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Barcelona players and Hansi Flick preparing for the match against Olympiacos. Alejandro García (Efe)

Barcelona Seeks Redemption Ahead of El Clásico

The Blaugrana face Olympiacos in a match overshadowed by their poor performance against Girona and the looming clash with Real Madrid.

Daniel Panero

Madrid

Monday, 20 October 2025, 18:35

Comenta

Barcelona faces a challenging match this Tuesday. The Blaugrana host Olympiacos at Lluis Companys in a pivotal encounter between the tough game they narrowly won against Girona and an El Clásico for which Hansi Flick's side will not arrive in top form. Barcelona is not the team it was last year, conceding much more in defence, something the German coach wants to address urgently, starting in the Champions League against a rival that must bear the brunt to regain confidence before visiting Santiago Bernabéu.

Barcelona enters this phase of the season with doubts. The 4-1 defeat at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán set off alarm bells, and the match against Girona has only intensified them. Flick knows his team needs to improve before El Clásico, and Tuesday's match could be crucial. "It's a complicated situation right now, but I'm happy we secured three points against Girona. We've analysed the match, discussed positioning, and maintaining the correct distance from the opponent. We need to find better positioning and, from there, press," Flick stated in the pre-match press conference against Olympiacos.

The German coach is aware that to compete for all titles this season, his team must improve in several areas, one of which is the physical condition of his players. Injuries have plagued Barcelona in recent matches, and the team approaches a crucial week with key players sidelined and others still striving to reach peak fitness. Against Olympiacos, Ter Stegen, Joan García, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Lewandowski will be absent due to injury, while Christensen is doubtful due to an illness.

All these absences, the lack of match fitness of players like Fermín or Lamine Yamal, and the proximity of El Clásico make the lineup against Olympiacos a real puzzle. Araujo and Eric García could form the defensive pair, Pedri or De Jong might rest in favour of Casadó, and upfront, where absences are mounting, Bardghji might have another opportunity alongside Rashford, Fermín, and Toni Fernández.

Flick remains cautious

Olympiacos has only managed one point in the first two rounds, having faced Pafos (0-0) and Arsenal (2-0). It's not an intimidating record, but Flick remains cautious, and he has reasons to be. The main reason is the irregular form of his team, and the second is that Olympiacos is a team that knows how to attack and has the means to trouble Barcelona if they show the defensive fragility seen in recent matches. José Luis Mendilibar's side is second in the Greek league, with 16 points in seven matches and 16 goals scored, averaging more than two goals per game. Flick is aware of this, having warned of the danger in the pre-match briefing. "The statistics show they are one of the best attacking teams. Just look at the match against Arsenal, where they had many chances. We must be alert to these situations and be cautious," said the German.

Olympiacos will arrive at Lluis Companys with much to gain and very little to lose. Mendilibar will have to be inventive to cover the absences of Angelakis, Botis, Cabella, Gustavo Mancha, Rodinei, Vezo, and Yazici. None will feature in a team that will concede space and wait to counterattack with players like El Kaabi, Chiquinho, or Taremi, the main threats of a side hoping to cause an upset.

-Probable Lineups:

Barcelona: Szczesny, Koundé, Araujo, Eric García, Gerard Martín, De Jong, Casadó, Fermín, Bardghji, Toni Fernández, and Rashford.

Olympiacos: Tzolakis, Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega, Danny Garcia, Hezze, Chiquinho, Gelson, Taremi, and El Kaabi.

Referee: Urs Schnyder (Switzerland).

Time: 18:45 h.

Stadium: Lluis Companys.

TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones.

