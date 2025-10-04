Barcelona Faces Crucial Test at Pizjuán The Catalans arrive in Seville without Lamine Yamal, who is suffering from pubic discomfort, but with the aim of bouncing back after the defeat against PSG.

Barcelona faces a character test this Sunday at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. The team led by Hansi Flick has faced two setbacks this week with the defeat against Paris Saint-Germain and the injury of Lamine Yamal. These two incidents will shape a match where the Catalans need to maintain the positive momentum shown in La Liga and cling to the leadership achieved last matchday after Real Madrid's setback against Atlético.

The Catalan team arrived in high spirits for the Champions League fixture, but now feels the favourite tag for the Champions League has been snatched away. Despite this, Flick believes it won't affect the team's morale and that his players can overcome Sevilla. "Everyone is sad after the defeat, but we need to be smarter and more intelligent. We need to learn, and we will. It's not the end; we must continue," declared the German coach in the pre-match press conference, emphasizing that "pressing is of vital importance."

His words reflect a coach who firmly believes in his philosophy and won't change it despite adversities. The defeat against PSG hurt due to the scoreline, but also because of Lamine Yamal's relapse, who will miss the Pizjuán match due to pubic discomfort. He will also miss the Spanish national team's commitments, which doesn't ease Flick's concerns, who had already sent a message to Luis de la Fuente during the previous break. "I wanted to protect my players; it was my way of saying we should stop. It was my way of acting, but it's water under the bridge," he noted, adding that he doesn't know when Lamine will return as "it's not an easy injury."

This absence is the main one for a Barça that continues to accumulate players in the infirmary. Against Sevilla, Ter Stegen, Joan García, Gavi, Fermín, Raphinha, and Lamine will be absent. Up to six significant absences will influence a lineup where Flick will deploy all available artillery before the international break. Cubarsí might form the defense alongside Eric, Balde could return to the flank, Pedri and De Jong will manage the midfield, and the forward line remains a puzzle. Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Rashford, and Lewandowski could be the chosen ones in a casting with fewer actors available.

A Resurgent Opponent

Facing them will be a revitalized opponent after last week's significant victory in Vallecas, but still with the pending task of delighting their fans at the Pizjuán. The team led by Matías Almeyda has only secured one of the first nine points contested at home and will seek to break this trend against the champions. They will have to do so without Alfon and Nianzou due to injuries and possibly without Joan Jordán and Januzaj, two players who have had discomfort throughout the week. They won't be in a lineup where Almeyda will field a low block with five defenders similar to the one that triumphed against Rayo, with the possibility of counterattacking thanks to the physical prowess of players like Mendy or Agoumé and the talent of Vargas and Alexis Sánchez.

Probable Lineups:

Sevilla: Vlachodimos, Suazo, Marcao, Cardoso, Azpilicueta, Carmona, Mendy, Agoume, Vargas, Alexis Sánchez, and Isaac Romero.

Barcelona: Szczesny, Koundé or Eric, Araujo, Christensen, Gerard Martín or Balde, De Jong, Pedri, Rashford, Dani Olmo, Bardghji, and Lewandowski.

Referee: Alejandro Muñiz (Galician Committee).

Stadium and time: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán 16:15 / Movistar LaLiga.