The Alicante Town that Reigns at Christmas Its Christmas fair breaks records with over 150,000 visitors and 121 exhibitors in its most crowded edition

M.H. Monday, 8 December 2025, 18:50 Comenta Share

There is a town in Spain synonymous with Christmas, and that is Xixona. The birthplace of nougat has concluded its Christmas Fair 2025, breaking all records with over 150,000 visitors and an unprecedented array of exhibitors, confirming the growth of an event that transcends nougat shopping to become a major cultural, gastronomic, and tourist showcase for the Alicante town.

The mayor of Xixona, Isabel López, emphasised that "these results are the fruit of many years of joint work between the Town Hall, the business community, associations, and the residents who commit themselves to the fair every year." She highlighted that "we do not just sell nougat, we sell identity, hospitality, and a very unique way of experiencing Christmas."

"We do not just sell nougat, we sell identity, hospitality, and a very unique way of experiencing Christmas" Isabel López Mayor of Xixona

Meanwhile, the president of the Association of Entrepreneurs, Traders, and Professionals of Xixona (AEX), Alfonso Gutiérrez, stated that "this has been the most ambitious and complete edition we have experienced, both in terms of business participation and public response." Gutiérrez valued "the effort of local entrepreneurs to offer an increasingly attractive, refined, and professional proposal, always rooted in our traditions."

From the public's perspective, more than 85% of visitors came to Xixona from different cities and towns across Spain, while nearly 15% came from other countries, reinforcing the fair's international positioning as a showcase not only for the town but also for the province of Alicante and the Valencian Community as a whole.

Record-breaking Christmas Fair

From December 4th to 8th, the Xixona Christmas Fair offered a complete experience, conceived not only as a space for purchasing nougat, sweets, and Christmas products but as a grand event to enjoy with family or friends.

The commercial offering, with 121 stalls dedicated to nougat, artisanal sweets, gourmet products, and crafts, was complemented by a cultural, recreational, and gastronomic programme designed for all audiences, featuring shows, entertainment, tastings, and proposals that allowed visitors to enjoy Xixona, its gastronomy, and the artistic, cultural, and heritage talent of the town.

The mayor also highlighted that all the people, companies, and associations participating in the fair are from Xixona or have a very strong connection to the town. "That Jijonenco seal, which goes far beyond nougat, is what makes this Fair unique, authentic, and different. Here, everything has a name, from the products to the people who make them possible," she concluded.

Distinguished Visitors

The 2025 edition of the Jijona Christmas Fair received strong institutional support and significant media coverage. The Minister of Science, Innovation, and Universities, Diana Morant, attended the inauguration for the second consecutive year, while the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, visited the fair last Sunday to experience firsthand this essential December event, which he described as "a true spectacle."

Ampliar Visit of the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente. AX

Additionally, this year the event featured actor and presenter Arturo Valls as ambassador, along with the participation of chef and Mediterranean Diet ambassador María José San Román.

Isabel López insisted that the Christmas Fair has ended, but Xixona remains open for purchasing nougat and sweets and enjoying Christmas with cultural programming, local gastronomic offerings, and tourist proposals for the whole family.