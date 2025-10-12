Alicante Highlights Municipal Nursery as an Example of Innovative Ecosystem with its 10 Startups The mayor praises the emerging companies of 'Príncipe Felipe' and their contribution to Alicante's technological sector, with the city being chosen as a semi-finalist for the European Capital of Innovation

Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, has highlighted the 10 companies occupying the Municipal Nursery and Business Incubator 'Príncipe Felipe' as an example of the city's innovative ecosystem. In a meeting with young entrepreneurs leading these startups located in the Alicante City Council's incubator, Barcala expressed gratitude for their efforts in promoting ideas aimed at social and sustainable transformation. He positioned them as the most evident sign of the city's vitality in its aspirations to become the European Capital of Innovation in 2026, after being selected as a semi-finalist alongside Grenoble (France), Liverpool (United Kingdom), Riga (Latvia), Rotterdam, and The Hague (Netherlands).

The 'Príncipe Felipe' hosts startups linked to biotechnology, energy, robotics, research, and technological development sectors. Luis Barcala met with their managers to thank them for their efforts and the projection their projects provide for the city on a national and international level, as some have received European and Spanish recognitions within their sectors.

"Your companies contribute to generating this technological and innovation ecosystem that is emerging in the city, in fields of such social significance as biotechnology or renewable energies. And you do it from this Municipal Nursery and Business Incubator, which is a magnificent example of public-private collaboration serving the general interest," the mayor emphasized.

Currently, the municipal business incubator hosts the following companies: GDV Gestión y Distribución S.L., Mediterranean Algae Technologies S.L., Bioithas, Global Robotics Alliance S.L., Hydros Power, Inmoving Lab Investigación y Desarrollo Tecnológico S.L., Almaitana de Luz S.L., and Soluciones Ortésicas Impresas S.L.

The meeting also included the participation of the Councillor for Employment and Development, responsible for Impulsalicante, the Local Agency for Economic and Social Development, which also manages the Nursery and Business Incubator, Mari Carmen de España, and the General Director of Employment, Business Promotion, and New Municipal Economy, Vicente Seguí; Elisa Díaz, manager of Impulsalicante; Esteban Pelayo, manager of the University of Alicante's Scientific Park, and Luis Mascaró, president of EGM Aguamarga, along with some representatives of these companies, in the central facilities adapted within the Future Territories, as training and talent acquisition spaces.

According to the Annual Report of Impulsalicante, during 2024, the 'Príncipe Felipe' Nursery and Incubator continued to host companies in various stages of incubation, with two occupying separate units. The municipal facility has 12 industrial units of 250 and 500 square meters, with 9 companies installed and one in progress, reaching 100% occupancy and generating 98 jobs.