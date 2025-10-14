Alessandro Lequio Responds to Antonia Dell'Atte's Accusations: "I Have Referred Her Claims to My Lawyer" The commentator states that he has taken the ex-model's allegations of alleged abuse during their marriage to court.

Joaquina Dueñas Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 14:05 Comenta Share

Alessandro Lequio finds himself at the centre of controversy once again due to Mar Flores' memoirs, 'Mar en calma', which have reignited interest in his past affairs from the 1990s. Besides the Italian count's own admission of his scheme to end Mar's relationship with Fernando Fernández Tapias, recent weeks have brought to light Sonia Moldes' account of her romance with him. Describing it as "one of many" or a "tutti frutti", he recalls a relationship he allegedly juggled alongside other women to whom he made promises of eternal love. This would remain a mere anecdote of varying taste if not for Antonia Dell'Atte's statements, recalling the "abuse" complaint she filed against her son's father in 1991.

Antonia and Alessandro met in Milan in 1986, marrying in October 1987, and welcoming their only child, Clemente, the following year. Problems soon arose. The Italian has claimed that he exerted psychological control over her, describing a relationship fraught with jealousy and constant supervision, culminating in physical aggression. In 1991, she decided to file a complaint, citing "abandonment of family and physical and psychological abuse". Ultimately, she withdrew the complaint, defending this decision by noting it was the early 90s and her ex-husband was related to then-King Juan Carlos.

In recent weeks, Antonia has given interviews recounting details of the alleged assaults, similar to her reaction after hearing Rocío Carrasco's testimony in 'Rocío, contar la verdad para seguir viva'. A stark narrative filled with violence, which Lequio has chosen not to address. "I have referred Antonia Dell'Atte's claims to my lawyer for appropriate legal action. Everything has been said. The rest should be resolved by those responsible," was his sole statement on the matter during the programme he contributes to.

Previously, Alessandro sued Antonia for slander over similar accusations. In her defence, she presented the original complaint she had withdrawn years earlier, along with letters from the count apologising. The statement issued to the media by the Italian's lawyer, Cristina Almeida, following the case's dismissal, emphasises that "the court found sufficient elements for the 'exceptio veritatis', meaning Ms. Dell'Atte was truthful in her statements. This is why the proceedings have been ordered to be closed."