Martin Parr Passes Away: The Photographer Who Turned the Everyday into an Ironic Mirror of the Modern World The renowned Magnum agency member leaves behind a visual legacy that redefined documentary photography through colour, humour, and social critique.

C. P. S. Sunday, 7 December 2025, 14:20 Comenta Share

Martin Parr, the influential documentary photographer, has passed away at his home in Bristol at the age of 73. The world of photography mourns his loss. Recognised as a pivotal figure in contemporary social portraiture, Parr transformed scenes of mass tourism, popular leisure, and consumer culture into vibrant and acerbic portraits of everyday life. His work, rich with humour, critique, and a unique aesthetic, redefined how we perceive the modern world.

En actualización Journalists from this publication are working to expand and complete this information.