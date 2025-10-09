The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Unveils a Seventies-Inspired Emerald Green

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Thursday, 9 October 2025, 17:05 Comenta Share

From the Ducati Style Centre, a new look has been crafted for the Ducati Scrambler Nightshift, aiming to provide it with greater sophistication and evocative style. For 2026, the neo-retro from Borgo Panigale debuts a new emerald green finish, a new colour combination inspired, according to the brand, by the icons of two and four-wheeled motorsport from the 1970s.

The elegant Italian Café Racer has always stood out for its refined details such as the stitched seat, the alternation of glossy and matte parts, the side plates, the minimal front mudguard, the absence of a rear mudguard, or the compact LED indicators. A style completed by the contrast with the all-black spoked wheels, its flat variable-section handlebar, and its bar-end mirrors.

It is equipped with the new generation 803 cc Desmodue engine, L-Twin, desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, and air-cooled, offering a power of 73 HP and now features a new more compact eight-disc clutch, with smoother operation. Additionally, the new Ducati Scrambler has also been updated in its technical content and lightened by a total of 4 kg.

Ampliar Ducati Scrambler Nightshift ducati press

Another novelty is the introduction of the Ride by Wire throttle management, which opens the door to riding modes (road and sport) and traction control. The standard equipment is completed with cornering ABS, adjustable in 4 levels of intervention, already calibrated and deactivatable.

It features a 4.3-inch colour TFT screen, integrated into a panel that retains an unmistakable classic modern style. This Scrambler can be equipped with a quick-shift gear, available as an accessory. It is also prepared for the Ducati multimedia system that connects your phone to the bike to manage different applications via the handlebar controls.

The new range of colours, which replaces the current one, will be available from October 2025, with a price starting from €12,790.