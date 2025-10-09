DS No.4: Precision on the Asphalt with a Comprehensive Energy Offering

José Ramón Alonso Trigueros Thursday, 9 October 2025, 09:10 Comenta Share

DS Automobiles continues to renew its range with the introduction of the new version of the DS4, now called DS No.4. The energy offering is very comprehensive: self-charging hybrid (145 hp petrol engine), plug-in hybrid (225 hp and 100% electric range of 81 km), 100% electric (213 hp and a range of 450 km), and soon to be completed with a diesel version. The starting price for the hybrid version is 38,600 euros.

The new version of the DS No.4 evolves slightly on the exterior compared to the original. Perhaps the most striking feature, beyond the new grille with the novel lighting signature, is the rear, which is now higher and more rounded, bringing it closer to the model that accounts for nearly half of the French brand's registrations, the DS7.

During dynamic tests on roads near Porto, on highways, mountain roads, and in urban traffic, it demonstrated excellent performance with a completely chameleon-like adaptability. On fast roads, it cruises like a transatlantic ship, very firm, both in the 100% electric version with 213 hp and in the self-charging hybrid with 145 hp, which were the ones we tested.

In the winding curves along the roads flanking the Douro, the grip in the turns conveys security, and the steering offers millimetric precision that allows for very firm control of the vehicle, especially when pushed in high-speed turns.

Its dimensions, with almost 4.5 meters in length, pose no problem in urban journeys, where the DS No.4 seems to find its natural habitat, especially when traffic is particularly dense.

Technical Sheet ENGINES: 213 hp electric, 225 hp plug-in hybrid, and 145 hp hybrid DIMENSIONS (length / width / height, in meters): 4.4 / 1.87 / 1.470 BOOT: up to 430 litres MAXIMUM SPEED: 233 km/h ACCELERATION: 7.1 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h CONSUMPTION: 15.2 kWh in electric, 1.4 litres in PHEV, and 5.2 litres in hybrid ELECTRIC RANGE: 450 km in electric and 81 km in PHEV PRICE: from 38,600 euros

The 100% electric version marks a new step in DS Automobiles' energy transition by achieving a range of 450 km (WLTP combined cycle) with a power of 213 hp. It features a 58.3 kWh battery, incorporating nickel-enriched chemistry, thus optimizing energy efficiency. Another feature is the availability of three deceleration modes via paddles located behind the steering wheel: D for low energy recovery, B for moderate energy recovery, and B+ for greater energy recovery.

The plug-in hybrid version offers a 30% higher range in fully electric mode compared to the original version. Its powertrain combines a 180 hp turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine and a 125 hp electric motor, integrated into a new eDCT7 dual-clutch automatic transmission designed to optimize fuel consumption and performance. This results in a combined power of 225 hp, allowing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds.

Thanks to the 14.6 kWh battery, the plug-in hybrid No.4 can travel up to 81 km (WLTP combined range) in 100% electric mode (+30% compared to the DS 4 Plug-In Hybrid) before switching to hybrid operation. With a standard 3.7 kW onboard charger, an optional 7.4 kW version is also offered, allowing for faster charging.

For those hesitant to take the step towards electrification, the new DS No.4 offers an option with a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol hybrid engine, which, along with a 21 kW (28 hp) electric motor, delivers 145 hp. With this hybrid architecture, this version can run in fully electric mode up to 50% of the time in urban use, depending on traffic conditions and driving style. It self-charges and recovers energy to power its battery during deceleration and braking phases.

The careful selection of materials and the artisanal treatment given to them is in the brand's DNA and is therefore very present in the DS No.4. The model embodies the excellence of French design, where craftsmanship plays a central role. Every detail is designed with precision. Inside, ergonomics and elegance merge to create an immersive experience. The atmosphere is enhanced by Clous de Paris relief inserts, a finish inspired by high watchmaking.

A new high-definition 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, inspired by the graphics of the DS No.8, has been installed in front of the driver to further improve readability. In the centre of the dashboard, there is a second 10-inch screen that allows navigation through the infotainment system.

DS No.4

The refinement of the interior environment is accentuated by the customizable indirect lighting of the door panels. The sound experience has also been specially curated with the optional audio system composed of 14 speakers and 690 watts of power, combined with front (standard across the range) and rear acoustic side windows, ensuring very pure sound reproduction.

The space utilization conveys a special sense of spaciousness for a model in the C segment. This is achieved thanks to the 2.67-meter wheelbase and its folded mirrors of 1.87 meters in width. The front seats, available with heating, cooling, and massage functions in leather-upholstered versions, adopt an exclusive approach. The boot of the No.4 is 430 litres for the hybrid version, 360 litres for the plug-in hybrid, and 390 litres for the 100% electric version.

The new No.4 comes with two trims: Pallas and Étoile, which feature specific equipment levels, packs, and options that can be customized to meet customer needs.