Zenia Boulevard becomes the epicenter of Christmas in Orihuela Costa Zenia Boulevard has prepared a calendar full of activities and shows for all audiences

In December, the shopping center Zenia Boulevard establishes itself as the ideal place to experience Christmas with intensity. The shopping center offers a complete experience for those looking to combine shopping, leisure, and dining in one place. With over 160 stores of top brands like Zara, Cortefiel, Massimo Dutti, Mango, Primark, Lefties, Media Markt, Decathlon, and many more, it is the perfect destination for Christmas shopping. Additionally, it boasts spacious terraces and a diverse range of dining options, making each visit an opportunity to enjoy a full day with family or friends. Strolling through its decorated streets, shopping, and ending with a meal at its restaurants is part of the experience that sets it apart.

But the offer is not limited to shopping: Zenia Boulevard has prepared a calendar full of activities and shows for all audiences. From the opening of Santa's House on December 5th, the heartwarming Santa's Walk charity event on the 7th, to the much-anticipated Santa Claus Parade on the 20th, organized alongside the Orihuela Town Hall. Events such as the Winter Music Fest, the Imagilusión musical, the Flamenco Zambomba, and the family show The King of the Jungle on December 28th also stand out.

During the school holidays, the little ones can participate in the Zenia Kids Workshops, designed to spark creativity and keep the Christmas spirit alive. Each activity is designed for families to enjoy unique moments in a safe and festive environment.

Zenia Boulevard establishes itself as the heart of Christmas on the Costa Blanca: shopping, leisure, dining, and fun in a unique setting. An essential event for those who want to experience these holidays in a special way.

This December, Zenia Boulevard invites everyone to discover the magic of Christmas in Orihuela Costa. A perfect plan to enjoy with family!

Zenia Boulevard, inaugurated in 2012, is the largest shopping center in the province of Alicante, recording an influx of over 15 million visitors in 2024. Located in Orihuela Costa, strategically positioned in the Orihuela area, it boasts over 160 commercial outlets. In 2024, renovations were completed to improve facades, pavements, rest areas, green spaces, and dining areas, as well as children's leisure areas, with an investment of 18 million euros.