Seized drugs found in the suitcase. GC

Young Woman Caught Boarding to the Balearic Islands from Dénia Port with 18 Kilos of Hashish in a Sports Bag

The Civil Guard detected several irregularities during the vehicle inspection in which the 21-year-old detainee was travelling, leading to a search and the discovery of 17 packages of drugs hidden in a backpack.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Monday, 6 October 2025, 11:25

The Civil Guard has arrested a 21-year-old woman at the port of Dénia who was about to board a ferry to the Balearic Islands with 18 kilos of hashish in a sports bag. The young woman had this backpack with 17 vacuum-sealed packages of drugs inside her car.

The incident occurred on September 22 during an operation carried out by the agents of the Civil Guard's Fiscal and Borders Unit stationed at the port of Dénia. The agents were conducting a smuggling and drug trafficking prevention check when they detected a suspicious vehicle bound for the Balearic Islands.

According to investigation sources, the officers found several irregularities during the inspection, noticing inconsistencies between the submitted documents and the car's data, in addition to the lack of mandatory insurance. This prompted the officers to conduct a more thorough search.

Inside, they found a sports bag with 17 vacuum-sealed packages, and upon analysing the contents, they confirmed the substance was hashish, weighing nearly 18 kilos, leading to the immediate arrest of the suspect.

The detainee, a 21-year-old woman, is charged with a public health offence for drug trafficking and was brought before the Court of Instruction No. 2 of Dénia, which ordered her release with precautionary measures, including regular appearances and the surrender of her passport.

