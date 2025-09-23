Young Man Smashes Police Car with Stones in Revenge for Being Reported The young man took advantage of the police station being closed and unattended to enter and cause over 3,000 euros worth of damage to the vehicle.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 13:20

The Civil Guard has arrested a 27-year-old man for smashing, in an act of revenge, the car of a local police officer in Banyeres de Mariola who had reported him. The arrested individual took advantage of the police premises being empty to use a large stone to cause damage valued at 3,000 euros to the bodywork and windows of the vehicle, which was parked in a reserved area inside the station.

It all began when a few days earlier, a local officer reported the alleged perpetrator for a violation of the Citizen Security Protection Law 5/2015. This did not sit well with the young man, who took advantage of the station being closed to the public and the patrol being on duty elsewhere to enter its premises. There, after jumping the fence, he caused severe damage to the officer's car, who was attending an incident at the time.

With a large stone, he scratched the entire bodywork, broke the windows, and struck various parts of the car, leaving damages exceeding 3,000 euros. When the officer went to retrieve his vehicle, he found the scene and filed a complaint with the Civil Guard. Additionally, a second complaint was filed for trespassing in a public establishment and accessing parts of the premises that are for private use by on-duty personnel.

Thus, the local Civil Guard initiated an investigation, assisted by the Territorial Judicial Police Team of Villena, which carried out technical ocular inspections of both the officer's private car and the Local Police facilities. Once identified, on September 4th, the agents located and arrested a 27-year-old man, a resident of Banyeres de Mariola, according to sources from the armed institute.

After being brought before the Court of Instruction number 2 of Alcoi, he was released with charges, pending a firm trial for his involvement in the events. The main hypothesis considered by the investigators is that the alleged perpetrator carried out this action as retaliation after being reported for an administrative infraction. Now, however, he faces a possible conviction as the alleged perpetrator of two crimes.