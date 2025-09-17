Two Young People Arrested for Stealing a Woman's Phone in Alicante and Spending Over €2,000 with Her Virtual Cards The detainees managed to obtain the victim's ID with the help of a third party, who posed as a lost property office official.

National Police have arrested two young individuals in Torrevieja and Alicante, a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and defrauding over €2,000 from a woman. The suspects took advantage of the victim's distraction while she was on a call to snatch the phone and flee the scene.

The goal, according to investigators, was to obtain the unlocked device to access all her virtual cards and wallets. During their escape, with the assistance of a third person, they deceived the woman by posing as a lost property office official, thereby obtaining her ID and gaining access to all her bank accounts.

The police intervention was initiated following a complaint filed by the victim, who reported that while walking late at night and talking on the phone, she was approached by a man and a woman. At that moment, the man snatched the phone from her hands and ran, while the other suspect held the victim until the thief was far enough away, at which point she fled.

However, she did not realize that she dropped a bag containing a passport, several documents, and other belongings, which expedited the investigation conducted by the National Police of Alicante's North Station. Officers confirmed that both suspects had targeted the victim and followed her until she was distracted.

After the theft, both used the stolen phone to pay for a taxi. During the ride, the man ensured the device remained unlocked by using his personal phone as a bridge: he connected the speakers of both devices when he received a call from the victim, simulating a conversation between her and a third party, who posed as a supposed lost property office official.

In the call, a third accomplice impersonated the worker and assured the victim that the phone had been found by a citizen and handed over to the lost property service. He requested her personal details, including her ID, and arranged for her to collect the device, delaying the report.

This was the final step for the alleged thieves to access the banking apps installed on the phone, and with access to the invoices, the perpetrator changed the victim's online banking passwords, gaining unrestricted access to all transactions. The perpetrators visited various banks in Alicante, San Vicente, and Torrevieja, conducting multiple transactions against the victim's accounts, resulting in a total financial loss of €2,270.

Arrest

The police operation concluded with the location and arrest of both suspects, the man in Torrevieja and the woman in Alicante. At the time of arrest, a high-end mobile phone used in the commission of the fraud was seized. Both detainees are being investigated for alleged crimes of robbery with violence and fraud. The 24-year-old man was brought before the Alicante Guard Court of Instruction.