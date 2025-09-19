The Young Composer Who Transforms Alicante's Nostalgia into a Symphonic Poem The Bonfires, the Moors and Christians, and the city's anthem inspire the new musical work by Mario Nicolás Quinto Mora

Adrián Mazón Alicante Friday, 19 September 2025, 07:28 Comenta Share

He has lived since childhood in the San Blas neighbourhood. From his balcony, he has delighted in the sound of festive pasodobles, whether from the Bonfires of Alicante or the Moors and Christians. These celebrations have left a significant legacy in his ears, which, after years in Madrid, he has learned to value.

This is just a small part of the story of Mario Nicolás Quinto Mora, a young man from Alicante who dreamed of playing the piano from a young age. However, during his years at the conservatory, he trained with an alternative: the harpsichord. What initially seemed like a secondary plan has turned into a true passion.

Ampliar The Alicante composer Mario Nicolás Quinto Mora at the harpsichord. TA

His relationship with his instrument "was love at first sight," he acknowledges during a conversation with TodoAlicante, noting that the harpsichord - "baroque, with metallic and complex sound" - has opened the door to his true passion, composition.

Since the age of 14, Mario Nicolás has been writing music with the conviction of someone who already knows what they want to dedicate their life to. After a decade of training in Alicante, he moved to the Royal Conservatory of Music in Madrid, where he studies under the direction of José María Sánchez-Verdú, just steps away from the Reina Sofía Museum.

There, between classes and premieres, he has shaped a very special work: 'Alacant'. It is a symphonic poem inspired by his homeland and its anthems, that of the Fogueres de Sant Joan and Alicante's own, which sings "som fills del poble", with some reference to the Moors and Christians.

A work born of nostalgia

"Living in Madrid, I began to miss Alicante", he confesses. That distance has been the creative engine that has led him to imagine a six-minute piece where memories, traditions, and musical nods intertwine.

Away from avant-garde languages, Mario Nicolás opts for a tonal style, with recognisable melodies and marked rhythms. In the case of the first part of the work, dedicated to les Fogueres, "I have united past and present, from the pagan origin of fire to the current festival, with its critiques, humour, and craftsmanship," he explains.

"I have united past and present, from the pagan origin of fire to the current festival, with its critiques, humour, and craftsmanship" Mario Nicolás Quinto Mora Composer

Additionally, the second part of this symphonic poem features references to jazz, rhythmic primitivism, and even nods to the present, including some British melodies. "It is a tribute to the city, highlighting the most beautiful aspects of living in Alicante."

From Madrid with views to 'la terreta'

The work is designed to be performed with a symphonic band, a popular and deeply rooted format in the Valencian Community. Mario Nicolás dreams of it being premiered in Alicante by a local group. "It would be an honour to bring this music to my homeland, it is my way of giving back all it has given me."

For now, there is only a demo, which will be unveiled this Sunday, September 21, at the Teatro Monumental in Madrid. The young composer assures that the live performance will transform the work. "What one writes in the score and what then sounds live are different worlds, the sensation is indescribable," something he knows firsthand, having already premiered two other works - 'Recuerdos de la Majá' and 'De Mundaka a Llevant' - in the towns of Dolores and Benidorm.

Ampliar Mario Nicolás with the Sigma Project saxophone group during the premiere of 'Recuerdos de la Majá' in Dolores. TA

It is when listening to them live, during the world premieres, that the nerves transform into "joy and happiness in making everyone enjoy it." Among the comments he has received, he highlights those of "I have heard new musical ideas and new ways of feeling," words that fill him with well-deserved pride.

Now, as he is about to complete his composition studies, Mario Nicolás is preparing to leap into the professional world. Meanwhile, he continues to work on giving visibility to his works, convinced that music can also be a form of "identity, culture, and memory."