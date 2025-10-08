Young Man Arrested in Crevillent for Nearly 40 Car Thefts and a Knife Assault at Alfaz del Pi Market The arrested individual, who had a record of similar offences, is attributed with 38 crimes committed in various towns across Marina Baixa, l'Alcoià, and Bajo Vinalopó.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 11:25

The Civil Guard has arrested in Crevillent the individual responsible for over thirty car thefts across the province of Alicante. The 24-year-old is the alleged perpetrator of 38 crimes related to thefts and damages inside vehicles, including the theft of a car and a knife assault at a market in Alfaz del Pi.

The investigation began last May after an increase in car thefts was detected in Crevillent. The inquiries by the Civil Guard's Investigation Area in this town identified a common pattern and, through gathered evidence, linked the incidents to the same individual who had previously been arrested for similar crimes.

During months of case monitoring and evidence study, officers managed to connect the suspect to a total of 38 criminal acts in the towns of Crevillent, Ibi, Alfaz del Pi, Altea, and El Albir, according to Civil Guard sources.

Among the clarified crimes is a robbery with intimidation and violence that occurred on July 6, when the arrested young man assaulted a market worker in Alfaz del Pi with a knife, causing minor injuries when caught stealing merchandise.

On September 25, once the suspect was located, the Civil Guard proceeded with his arrest in Crevillent, thus concluding the investigation. The detainee, a 24-year-old man, charged with alleged crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation with a knife, car theft, interior thefts, and vehicle damages, was brought before the Court of Instruction No. 1 of Elche, which ordered his release with precautionary measures.