Yoko Ono Flies Above Her 'Dragon Woman' Curse A major exhibition at the Musac in León celebrates seven decades of creation by the pioneering, committed, and 'hated' magician of ideas / "She didn't invent the wheel, but she did almost everything before everyone else," says Álvaro Rodríguez Fominaya

Miguel Lorenci León Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 00:27 Comenta Share

When conceptual art awoke, Yoko Ono was already there. At 92, the multifaceted and combative artist (Tokyo, 1933), who has both given and received many blows, has overcome her dark and cursed legend of the 'dragon woman'. A daring pioneer of conceptual art, she is finally recognized as an influential magician of ideas, committed to peace, feminism, and the most participatory and provocative art.

This is evident in the exhibition dedicated to her at the Musac in León, which traverses and celebrates the seven decades of artistic adventure of the Japanese creator, a beacon of modernity who anticipated.

She was always several steps ahead of her contemporaries. Allowing herself to be stripped with scissors, enclosing a toilet in a mirror maze, filming 365 backsides in a 90-minute film, piling up clothes of abused women alongside their tragic stories, or turning Lennon's fleeting smile into a 50-minute film are now normalized artistic actions that Ono tackled long before Maurizio Cattelan or Marina Abramovic.

Ono during the 'Cut Piece' action (1964), where she invited spectators to cut her clothes with scissors until she was naked. Minoru Hirata

The exhibition 'Insound and Instructure' gathers more than 80 pieces until May 17, 2026, including installations, objects, videos, photos, sculptures, documents on her 'performances', and musical compositions spread over 1,700 square meters. They are dated between 1953 and 2015, the date of 'Invisible Flags' – flagless masts – the last installation made by Ono.

The title of the exhibition draws on the 'yokoonesque' neologisms invented in 1964 at a concert in the Yamaichi Hall in Kyoto. Crucial concepts in her artistic practice, playing with immersion in sound and its 'instructions' without structure to imagine, create, and live.

Ampliar The facade of the Musac intervened with Yoko Ono's piece 'Imagine'. Imagen MAS

"She didn't invent the wheel, but she did almost everything before everyone else. Her pioneering activism for peace and feminism is now embraced by 'Zetas' and 'Millennials', overcoming the prejudices that have weighed her down," says Álvaro Rodríguez Fominaya, director of Musac and curator of the exhibition. He celebrates "the relevance and transcendence of a pioneering work of conceptual and participatory art, cinema, 'performance', and music."

Rodríguez curated another exceptional exhibition in 2014 with more than 200 pieces by the kaleidoscopic Japanese artist at the Guggenheim in Bilbao. He now gathers iconic pieces such as the foundational 'Grapefruit' (1964), a great manifesto with 360 pages of instructions; 'Ceiling Painting' (1968); 'Bottoms' (1967), a parade of male and female backsides; 'Rape' (1969), with Ono and Lennon turned into filmmakers harassing a young woman to denounce the media harassment they suffered; 'Fly' (1971), where a naked woman endures a mosquito ordeal, with flies exploring every inch of her body, including the vulva filmed in close-up, or the hypnotic 'Whisper' (2013), with Ono screaming and moaning.

'Doors' and 'Sky Puddles', in one of the Musac's rooms. Imagen MAS

The gateway to this world is 'In Trance' (1990), which allows choosing between three options to enter the exhibition: passing through a plastic curtain, descending a slide, or crossing a stern corridor of mirrors.

Active Spectator

"Ono turns the spectator into an artist," highlights Connor Monahan, director of her studio and also curator of the exhibition with John Hendricks, promoter of the Fluxus movement and collaborator of Ono for 50 years. Visitors can repair broken crockery, write manifestos, draw, stamp peace messages on a world map of war, sing with a soprano voice, look at the sky perched on a stepladder, or take home, for 50 cents, a sphere with Yoko Ono's air.

Ampliar Fusion at the Musac of the installations 'Morning Rays' and 'Riverbed'. Imagen MAS

"Some pieces respond to the hatred, misogyny, and relentless criticism that Ono has suffered," notes Rodríguez Fominaya, happy that today the artist can fly above her cursed legend to be "recognized as an activist who has transformed art and social consciousness."

"She has ceased to be the most famous unknown artist in the world because despite knowing her name, no one really knows what she does," said the late John Lennon. Condemned as the ill-fated disintegrator of the Beatles, she did not escape the insulting burden of the 'dragon lady', the hyper-controlling Asian 'dragon woman', until her eighties.

Ampliar 'Labyrinth-Astonish'. Installation that encloses a toilet that the spectator must reach through a tortuous and misleading path. Imagen MAS

She was demonized as "a villain, swindler, manipulator, a spurious feline who hypnotized Lennon and caused the breakup of the greatest music group in history," writes David Sheff in the biography 'Yoko' (Libros Cúpula). "She was always hidden under the long shadow of the group and plunged into darkness due to blatant misogyny and racism," he adds.

Ampliar Yoko Ono in front of her installation 'In Trance' (1990) that gives access to the Musac exhibition. Bjarke Orsted The Daughter of the Ocean and the War Who Imagined Peace with John Lennon Yoko means 'daughter of the ocean'. Born into the wealthy Yasuda family, with strict and distant parents, Ono was educated in the most exclusive schools. As a child, she experienced the bombs over Tokyo and hunger. Imagining food falling from the sky was perhaps her first 'performance'. A depressive teenager, she attempted suicide and was psychiatric hospital material. "Misunderstood, wounded by public scorn, she took refuge in art, music, activism, and in Lennon," says her biographer David Sheff. The Beatle visited an Ono exhibition, linked to the experimental Fluxus group in New York, at the Indica Gallery in London in 1966. They talked about the work 'Ceiling Painting' or 'Yes Painting'. An installation with which Ono claimed to need a 'yes' in life, which came from Lennon. They remained united from then until the musician's assassination. Together they founded Nutopia, a conceptual country "without land, borders, or passports, only people" and imagined a world in peace from their bed. Removed from the spotlight after the birth of their son Sean in 1975, they returned in 1980 to record the album 'Double Fantasy'. After a studio session, Lennon was shot outside his home, the also 'cursed' Dakota building in New York, on December 8 of that year.