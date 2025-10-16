Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The Xàbia desalination plant. Tino Calvo

Xàbia Town Council to Take Over Direct Management of Desalination Plant by April

Unanimous Agreement Among All Parties on New Roadmap to Approve Reversion by Early 2026 at the Latest

R. González

Thursday, 16 October 2025, 16:25

Comenta

On Thursday, during the second extraordinary plenary session held in Xàbia, a highly productive recess allowed all municipal groups to reach an agreement on the reversion of the desalination plant and unanimously approve the new roadmap. It has been established that the Town Council will assume direct management of the plant before April 1, 2026.

The PSPV had presented a series of points, and subsequently, Ciudadanos por Jávea (CpJ) put forward a new proposal. Both aimed at the same goal but with different timelines. After more than an hour of debate, the session was paused for over twenty minutes to allow the spokespersons of all parties to jointly agree on a text. This text includes four points, the third of which states that the council, through the municipal water company Amjasa, will take over management before April begins. According to the second point, the plenary must approve the reversion by January 15.

The agreement also emphasizes the urgency of gathering all necessary documentation and procedures as soon as possible to take this step. Specifically, it calls for the drafting of a technical report on the viability of direct management based on economic criteria and the recovery of investment, as well as the auditor's report.

Finally, while awaiting the plenary on reversion, all parties will maintain constant oversight. Therefore, it has been established that every 15 days, the Board of Spokespersons will be convened to inform all political groups of the progress made in the administrative process to achieve the set goal.

