Xabi Alonso: "Yesterday Wasn't the Day to Talk to Vinicius; Today He Was More Positive"

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Friday, 19 September 2025, 14:21

Xabi Alonso continues to navigate the ongoing situation surrounding Vinicius at Real Madrid, maintaining his diplomatic style in press conferences while being hands-on on the pitch. "I see him well. Observing from the outside and not being with him daily is very different. Yesterday wasn't the time to talk to him, but today he was more positive. I did some individual work with him on finishing, we talked a bit, and we'll see tomorrow," he commented on the Brazilian's mood, who has been a substitute in two of the team's five official matches this season. "For me, there are many important players in this team, and Vini is one of them. I need everyone to row in the same direction," he added.

The role of the Brazilian contrasts with the untouchable status of Mbappé, at least for now, which Xabi Alonso considers circumstantial. "There are many matches, and surely there will be one where he won't start. We need to manage workloads, and we can't have one player play everything," he warned.

The overcrowding in the attacking zone contrasts with the first absences in defense, as the Madrid coach cannot count on the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold or the suspended Dean Huijsen, whose punishment was not lifted by the Appeals Committee despite the CTA considering the red card erroneous, albeit understandable. "I'm not surprised. I would have liked the decision to be different, but he won't be there tomorrow. We couldn't play with him for 60 minutes, and it's better to leave it there because if a mistake is accepted, it should have consequences," lamented Xabi Alonso.

Beyond the significant absence of the Dutch-born defender, the Basque coach takes the league match against Espanyol very seriously, a rival "in good form," as evidenced by their 10 points out of a possible 12, placing them third in the league after four rounds. "In the last two matches, we've had good first halves, and then the second halves have been affected by cards. I'd like to play a complete match, with longer phases of control, and that will give us emotional stability to avoid being too excited," he set as a goal for a match where Bellingham, Camavinga, and even Endrick are in the squad, with the option to play some minutes.

Beyond the sporting aspect, Xabi Alonso also addressed the incident between Simeone and a Liverpool fan, lamenting such behaviors in the stands, which he believes have become common for some time. "For a while now, it feels like the attitude of some fans in the stands has gotten out of hand. Unfortunately, you have to know how to live with it because it can throw you off. I haven't had too many episodes, but you see them in football stadiums," he explained.

Finally, he also commented on José Mourinho's signing with Benfica, which will allow a reunion on the benches between the Portuguese and his former player at Real Madrid. "I had the chance to face him when I was at Leverkusen and he was at Roma, and we'll meet again in January. It will be very exciting for everyone because of the three years he was here. He has a lot of affection for the club, and it shows," he noted.