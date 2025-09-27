Xabi Alonso: "No excuses, it's a painful defeat" "We are in a construction phase, today is the first defeat but this continues and we must draw conclusions that can serve us for the future," evaluates the Basque coach after his first league setback.

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Saturday, 27 September 2025, 19:10

Xabi Alonso engaged in self-criticism to assess his first serious setback as Real Madrid's coach. Without mincing words, he acknowledged his team's deserved defeat in the Metropolitano derby, which was harsh due to Atlético's five goals. However, he also aimed to learn from the experience and emphasised the importance of the process. "We are in a construction phase. Today is the first defeat, but this continues and we must draw conclusions that can serve us for the future. No excuses, it's a painful defeat," he began to evaluate what happened at the colchonero stronghold.

"It was a bad match. We didn't start well, neither collectively nor individually. It's a positive damage for the future, but indeed we didn't enter well in the duels, in the ball to space. With the ball, we also didn't find solutions, the game didn't flow. A bad match and deserved defeat," the Basque coach insisted, sombre yet analytical in his assessment of the derby.

Despite the setback, Xabi Alonso intends to use the resounding defeat as a spur to deepen his footballing philosophy. "We are not happy with today's performance, but we also don't want to forget what we were doing well. We want to return to the right path. We are still starting the league, and in the process, there are tough days. How we react is what's important. We wouldn't be smart if we weren't able to find the positives within the pain we feel today," he warned.

"Why did we lack that intensity, that adjustment? Right now, I have an idea, but we need to analyse it further. The team didn't compete at the level required against these rivals," explained the Tolosa-born coach when asked about the most worrying conclusion of the derby. "I saw that we weren't at our best level and that we needed another rhythm. That's what I missed," he added in this regard.

"We talked about starting a new game at halftime. With the 2-2, without having started well, we were in the game, but then we didn't perform well. We conceded too much to the opponent, and they punished us because we didn't deserve more," he noted, without resorting to refereeing as an excuse: "We know it's football, that defeats can happen at any time. We will learn, and there are no complaints about the refereeing. Deserved defeat."

"Jude is a fundamental part, he was training well. We wanted players in certain positions, but we couldn't get there. We didn't know how to win the first or second duel to progress. We won't forget this tough defeat, which hurts us and the fans, but this is a process. We didn't reach the level we wanted, and we must learn," he finally concluded.