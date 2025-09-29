Xabi Alonso: "The Derby Hurt, But We're Already in Champions Mode"

Óscar Bellot Madrid Monday, 29 September 2025, 15:00 Comenta Share

Xabi Alonso once again critiqued the poor performance displayed by Real Madrid in the derby held on Saturday at the Metropolitano. However, he called for moving on to focus on the Champions League, where the team will face Kairat Almaty this Saturday. "I believe that both in victory and defeat, the feeling should last 24 hours. Then, the analysis. It wasn't just about attitude, but also rhythm, tactical aspects, and gameplay. It's a bit simplistic otherwise. We didn't compete well. We've done the analysis and will use it. The derby hurt, but we're already in Champions mode," he asserted.

"What's important is tomorrow. We want to start well in the Champions League, and tomorrow is a very important match," the Basque coach elaborated during a press conference, where he couldn't avoid the torrent of questions about the derby and its consequences despite his call to change focus. "There were footballing reasons too; we weren't at our best level. That's part of the adaptation process. We've been here 58 days, and we're getting there. It hurt, but now we're in Champions mode," insisted the Real Madrid coach throughout a session where, as he did on Saturday, he appealed to the potential positive effects of the setback suffered at the hands of Atlético. "We're in a phase of improvement, and sometimes to take two steps forward, you have to take one step back," he explained.

The coach from Gipuzkoa dismissed the notion that there is a lack of personal connection among Real Madrid players that would allow everything to flow harmoniously. "I haven't seen a lack; I've seen that it exists. It's fundamental when building a spirit," Xabi Alonso stated in this regard, keeping his cards close to his chest about the lineup for the match against Kairat Almaty. "We're going to field eleven, and they are eleven Madrid players. It will be a competitive team to play against a team debuting in the Champions League that will demand a good level from us."

The Basque strategist downplayed the conditions under which the match against the Kazakh team will be held, following an eight-hour charter flight. "You have to adapt. We've changed the usual roadmap, but in football, as in everything, the smartest is the one who adapts best. It's neither an impediment nor an excuse," reiterated the Real Madrid coach, who wanted to warn his players about a virtually unknown opponent. "We've watched their matches, against Celtic, against Sporting... They have a well-formed core, various attacking options. They know how to combine well, play directly, they have it clear. We have to compete well."