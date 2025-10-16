The World's Largest Sailing Ship Returns to Alicante Port Before Final Route to Morocco The five masts of 'Club Med 2' will once again be seen at the Cruise Terminal as the Mediterranean season comes to a close.

Visit of 'Club Med 2', the world's largest sailing ship, to the port of Alicante.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 16 October 2025, 15:55 Comenta Share

The world's largest sailing ship, the 'Club Med 2', will return to the city's port next Tuesday, 21st October, to bid farewell to the Mediterranean. This marks its final voyage of the season in the Mare Nostrum before heading to Morocco and then resuming its journey in the Caribbean.

Thus, the five masts of this legendary sailing ship, now a cruise ship, will once again be visible at Alicante's Cruise Terminal when the 'Club Med 2' makes a stopover after visiting Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, and Valencia.

Ampliar The 'Club Med 2' sailing ship. CM

After a one-day stay at the Alicante port, the world's largest sailing ship will depart for Cartagena, continuing its route through the Spanish Mediterranean. Its journey will proceed to Puerto Banús, Gibraltar, and Málaga.

This sailing ship has already proven to be not only the largest in the world but also one of the most luxurious. The 'Club Med' company boasts of this vessel as its "flagship" since taking over from its predecessor in 1992.

Ampliar One of the decks of 'Club Med 2'. CM

Among its features are its dimensions, with a length of 187 metres, a draught of five metres, and 2,500 square metres of white sails. Additionally, the 'Club Med 2' offers 164 cabins of various sizes.

Thus, the world's largest sailing ship will arrive in Alicante with a total of 666 day visitors, including 328 passengers and 338 crew members. They will all spend their last day of the season in the city as the ship bids farewell to the Mediterranean to head to the Caribbean.

Luxury Atmosphere and Decor

If the exterior of the 'Club Med 2' already impresses those looking towards the port, its interior does not fall short. Designed by Sophie Jacquim, the world's largest sailing ship adopts the style of the French Riviera as a tribute to nautical tradition.

Ampliar One of the cabins of 'Club Med 2'. CM

It is there, among cabins and spaces, where guests of the 'Club Med 2' enjoy an exclusive atmosphere in its two restaurants and bars, where numerous night events culminate with a DJ session under the stars on the upper deck.

Ampliar Deck of 'Club Med 2'. CM

Among the plans for this sailing ship soon to visit Alicante are water sports conducted at the stern and wellness experiences such as spa on deck, a training room, or yoga sessions.