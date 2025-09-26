Workshops Continue to See ADAS as a Challenge

Juan Roig Valor Friday, 26 September 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are becoming an essential component in the evolution of automobiles towards the future, both for their ability to reduce accidents and for the added value they bring to brands.

However, their repair and maintenance remain a challenge for workshops, which identify the need for more training and significant investments in equipment. This is revealed in the study "The Role of ADAS in Vehicle Repair," part of the VIDAS Project, a joint initiative by Bosch and the Spanish Foundation for Road Safety (Fesvial).

The report, based on surveys of more than 130 workshops across Spain, confirms the consensus on the importance of these systems. 89.4% of professionals believe they help reduce traffic accidents, while eight out of ten consider them a key step towards the car of the future. Additionally, 87% think that the more ADAS a vehicle is equipped with, the lower the accident rate will be.

Among the perceived benefits, workshops indicate that they help reduce bad driving behaviours (77%), speed up journeys (72%), and add prestige to the brand (69%). However, they are more cautious about their environmental impact, as only 42% link ADAS with improved energy efficiency.

The study also includes some criticisms. 74% of respondents believe these systems increase the price and maintenance of vehicles, and nearly half say many drivers choose to deactivate them because they find them annoying. Furthermore, 39% fear they may cause frequent breakdowns, although another 33% dismiss this concern.

The implementation of ADAS is transforming the activity of automotive electronics workshops. Eight out of ten professionals acknowledge that these technologies require technical retraining, and 58% see them as a business opportunity. Despite this, the level of preparedness is uneven: while 58% claim to be ready to repair these systems, 26% admit they need more training, and 16% acknowledge they are not yet prepared.

The main barriers are the cost of calibration equipment—cited by 75% of respondents—the lack of specific training (53%), and supply chain issues for parts (49%). There is also uncertainty about the return on investment, in a context where ADAS-related revenue is still low: two out of three workshops consider its current business impact to be minimal.

Among the most common interventions is sensor recalibration, present in 78% of the best-prepared workshops. Also notable are radar repairs (49%), video cameras (32.5%), and electronic control units (18%). Looking ahead three years, 41.6% of respondents expect ADAS repairs to represent a significant portion of their revenue.

In terms of knowledge, workshops rate themselves with an average score of 8.1 out of 10, although the study's authors warn of some overestimation. Most have received training through courses (54.5%) or supplier documentation (42%), while 38% have trained themselves. The conclusion is clear: 83% of workshops believe further training is necessary, with a preference for audiovisual materials from manufacturers and specialised courses.

During the presentation of the report, a panel discussion highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration to address the challenges of training and investment.

Vicente de las Heras, Sales Director of Workshop Equipment at Bosch for Spain and Portugal, emphasised that "the repair of ADAS systems is a matter of utmost safety for vehicle occupants and, therefore, must be carried out with all guarantees."

Ana Ávila, Corporate Director of Conepa, reminded that "the workshop is a guarantor of road safety, and the user must trust that each repair is carried out with the utmost commitment." Meanwhile, Pilar Gómez, Director of the National Institute of Qualifications, advocated for the need to "establish professional competency standards that allow for flexible training in collaboration with the productive sector."