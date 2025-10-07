A Work by Manolo Millares Travels from Alicante's MACA to Brussels 'Artefact for Peace' is Featured in an Exhibition on Artists Inspired by Goya's Legacy

Adrián Mazón Alicante Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 15:40

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Alicante (MACA) is participating in the Europalia festival in Brussels by lending a work by Manolo Millares to be part of the exhibition 'Light and Shadow. Goya and Spanish Realism'.

The exhibition at the Palace of Fine Arts in Brussels (Bozar), inaugurated this Tuesday by the Spanish Royals, brings together works by the master of painting and artists inspired by his legacy.

Among these pieces, 'Artefact for Peace' by Manolo Millares stands out, having travelled from Alicante to be part of a dialogue between different eras that shape the collective imagination of what the world perceives as 'Spanish'.

This work by Millares belongs to the 20th Century Art Collection of MACA. It is a sculpture that the artist created in 1964 as an assemblage of burlap, rope, metal, wood, paint, and cardboard.

The Councillor for Culture, Nayma Beldjilali, stated that "it is a pride that our Museum of Contemporary Art participates in such an important international exhibition with Spanish art as the protagonist".

About Manolo Millares

Millares is one of the key artists in the art of the second half of the 20th century, a protagonist in the renewal of plastic languages during the 50s and 60s, first from the Canary group LADAC (The Archers of Contemporary Art) and later, from the group El Paso, in whose creation he participated and where he coincided with the Alicante artist Juana Francés. Painter and sculptor, Millares is considered a reference of informalism.