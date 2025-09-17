Woman Drowns at Muchavista Beach Medical services performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other advanced life support techniques on the swimmer, without success.

On the morning of Wednesday, September 17, a woman drowned at Muchavista Beach in the Alicante municipality of El Campello, according to sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU).

At 10:30 am, the CICU was alerted that a swimmer, whose age has not been specified, had been rescued from the water in an unconscious state. Subsequently, an ambulance from the Emergency Medical Assistance Service (SAMU), a medical helicopter, and a Basic Life Support (BLS) unit were dispatched.

Medical services performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other advanced life support techniques on the swimmer, but there was no response, and her death was confirmed. The autopsy will reveal the causes of the drowning.