Woman Arrested in Alicante for Posing as an Aesthetic Doctor and Performing Treatments at Home The arrested woman performed a hyaluronic acid operation on a patient for 1,200 euros, leaving her with mouth, face, and lip injuries, preventing her from eating for a month.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Monday, 20 October 2025, 09:40

The National Police have arrested a 43-year-old woman in Alicante who posed as an aesthetic doctor and offered treatments from her home, without any qualifications or training to practice in Spain. She also lacked any health permits to conduct such activities from her residence.

The officers discovered this impostor following a complaint from a woman who received one of her hyaluronic acid treatments for 1,200 euros. The victim suffered injuries to her mouth, face, and lips after the procedure, leaving her with scars and unable to eat normally for nearly a month, according to investigation sources.

The investigation began after the victim's complaint. In the complaint, she stated that she learned about the alleged perpetrator through an advertisement on a well-known social network where she presented herself as an aesthetic doctor.

The victim believed that this person had the necessary qualifications to perform the treatment, although she noticed that the sanitary conditions of the room where she received the treatment were inadequate. After receiving the treatment, her lips and mouth became swollen, preventing her from eating normally for nearly a month and leaving visible scars due to the treatment received.

Following the complaint, the officers initiated the corresponding investigations and identified the alleged perpetrator of the injuries, a woman who performed aesthetic medical treatments in her own home. The officers eventually located the suspect and arrested her for the alleged crimes of professional misconduct, fraud, and bodily harm. All police proceedings were sent to the Investigating Court on duty in Alicante.