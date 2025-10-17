Will the DGT Stickers Change? Everything You Need to Know About the Sustainable Mobility Law

The Zero label could be revised to increase the minimum range for hybrids.

Juan Roig Valor Friday, 17 October 2025, 08:05

The introduction of the Sustainable Mobility Law last week raised questions about the future of the controversial environmental stickers from the DGT and the redefinition of access to Low Emission Zones in cities. The ultimate goal of this regulation is to promote the decarbonisation of transport in Spain, with a 12-month deadline set to review the environmental labels.

Currently, no changes to the labels have been established, but a special commission will be created to review them and establish a new classification system. If changes occur, they will come into effect in 2027, alongside the Euro 7 emissions standard.

According to Carwow, discussions around the labels point to several scenarios. The first is the tightening of the Zero label, which is currently awarded to models capable of exceeding 42 kilometres of range in 100% electric mode, a threshold that is now easily surpassed by models available on the market.

When plug-in hybrids run with a depleted battery, the additional weight they carry often requires the engines, which are typically smaller than those in purely thermal versions, to exert extra effort, leading to increased fuel consumption. This challenges their classification as environmentally friendly.

Additionally, the Eco label is also under scrutiny: currently, gas models (CNG or LPG) with CO2 emissions similar to other thermal models can be registered as such – but they avoid petrol.

The Eco label is also granted to those with a 48-volt electrical system despite having powerful electric engines, such as high-performance sports cars. This can lead to situations like Lamborghinis consuming over 30 litres per 100 km with the environmental label.

Until now, partly as a consequence of the Dieselgate emissions scandal, environmental labels have focused on reducing urban pollution with particulate matter and nitrogen oxides. Looking ahead, greater importance will be placed on CO2, which causes the greenhouse effect.

No decision has been made yet, but changes will not be applied retroactively, and vehicles sold until then will retain their label. Although Traffic decides the requirements for classifying vehicles, it is the municipalities that determine which are eligible to enter the LEZs.