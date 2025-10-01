Where to Travel by Motorhome This Autumn

N. S. Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

Travelling by motorhome or camper in autumn offers an experience that combines freedom, unique landscapes, and the opportunity to explore any location here or in Europe in a more relaxed manner. The months of September, October, and November reveal landscapes painted in golden and reddish hues, while temperatures remain mild, inviting you to explore cities, beaches, and mountains without the summer crowds.

For instance, September is the perfect month for those who wish to extend summer a bit longer but with fewer tourists. In Spain and Portugal, you can still enjoy the coast with pleasant weather. Valencia, Alicante, Murcia, or Andalusia and the Portuguese Algarve are undoubtedly destinations where the climate is more favourable, allowing for beach days. A highly recommended destination for this time is the Canary Islands by motorhome, where temperatures remain warm throughout the year, according to Yescapa, a motorhome rental platform in Europe.

It is also the ideal time to explore some French landscapes, such as the vineyards around Bordeaux, among others, a perfect route for wine tourism enthusiasts.

We must not forget mountain enthusiasts. The Picos de Europa in Spain, with dreamy villages like the Asturian Cangas de Onís, Colunga, Ribadesella, or Bulnes, and in the Pyrenees with towns like Ansó, Torla, or Aínsa in Aragon, and the Ossau Valley or Pic du Midi on the other side of the range, are some ideas for peaceful strolls.

October transforms landscapes into a true palette of reddish and golden tones. It is the perfect time to travel panoramic roads surrounded by forests, enjoy hiking trails in the mountains, or get lost in charming villages.

In Spain, the Cabo de Gata National Park showcases a volcanic landscape with cliffs and hidden coves perfect for exploring with the mild temperatures offered by the Almeria coast. In Portugal, the Sintra Natural Park, in the centre of the country, offers visitors Atlantic routes that intertwine with palaces and gardens full of beauty. Meanwhile, autumn in France offers routes for all tastes. The Calanques, in Provence, between the municipalities of Marseille, Cassis, and La Ciotat, highlight their combination of beach and mountain with ideal landscapes and great natural wealth. Also, the Loire Valley to the forests of Alsace with its fairy-tale villages like Colmar or Riquewihr.

With winter almost settled, November invites travellers to a more leisurely and authentic moment. Perfect for discovering large and small European cities without large crowds, combining nature with cultural and gastronomic getaways.

Many of these cities choose this month to dress in colourful lights and welcome Christmas. Vigo in Spain, with thousands of bulbs illuminating the city centre, Strasbourg in France with its famous Christmas market, or Águeda and Aveiro in Portugal with their unique Christmas decorations are some of the destinations to enjoy at the end of the year. Without leaving Portugal, a good idea is to explore Lisbon and Porto by camper, enjoying their historic streets and delicious cuisine.