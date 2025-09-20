What Do Croquettes and Alicante's Rice Have in Common? Here's the Answer The first championship of this leftover dish reveals similarities with the city's and province's star ingredient

La cotorra Saturday, 20 September 2025, 07:26 Comenta Share

Already familiar with this parrot, but to know it even better, I'll share a secret. It's a croquette lover. Therefore, it doesn't want to miss anything from the upcoming championship to be held in Alicante and has sneaked into the Cerca to learn all the details of its presentation.

After learning about some of the fourteen proposals that will delight the palates of Alicante's residents and visitors at the Espacio Séneca, a question arose. What do croquettes have in common with Alicante's rice? And, without hesitation, it sought someone capable of answering.

Ampliar Participants in the first croquette championship of Alicante. TA

To find out, it sought out the Councillor for Commerce, Hospitality, and Markets, Lidia López, a great lover of seasonal and local products. Thus, after posing the question, the councillor was clear and didn't hesitate for a second in her response.

"Rice has more than a thousand ways to be cooked, and croquettes do too." This has been demonstrated by the restaurants and homes of Alicante over the years, creating a rich gastronomic offering that characterises the city and the province.

In the case of croquettes, because this parrot only thinks about the championship, the contestants are as classic as ham and béchamel or as innovative as chorizo, gachamiga, or truffle, among many more, including gluten-free ones. All of them next weekend at the Espacio Séneca, see you there!