Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
What do croquettes and Alicante's rice have in common?
What do croquettes and Alicante's rice have in common? TA

What Do Croquettes and Alicante's Rice Have in Common? Here's the Answer

The first championship of this leftover dish reveals similarities with the city's and province's star ingredient

La cotorra

Saturday, 20 September 2025, 07:26

Already familiar with this parrot, but to know it even better, I'll share a secret. It's a croquette lover. Therefore, it doesn't want to miss anything from the upcoming championship to be held in Alicante and has sneaked into the Cerca to learn all the details of its presentation.

After learning about some of the fourteen proposals that will delight the palates of Alicante's residents and visitors at the Espacio Séneca, a question arose. What do croquettes have in common with Alicante's rice? And, without hesitation, it sought someone capable of answering.

Participants in the first croquette championship of Alicante. TA

To find out, it sought out the Councillor for Commerce, Hospitality, and Markets, Lidia López, a great lover of seasonal and local products. Thus, after posing the question, the councillor was clear and didn't hesitate for a second in her response.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

"Rice has more than a thousand ways to be cooked, and croquettes do too." This has been demonstrated by the restaurants and homes of Alicante over the years, creating a rich gastronomic offering that characterises the city and the province.

In the case of croquettes, because this parrot only thinks about the championship, the contestants are as classic as ham and béchamel or as innovative as chorizo, gachamiga, or truffle, among many more, including gluten-free ones. All of them next weekend at the Espacio Séneca, see you there!

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Seis heridos tras saltarse un vehículo un control de la Guardia Civil en la AP-7 de Alicante y embestir a una patrulla
  2. 2 La Zona Norte de Alicante se planta contra el mercadillo ilegal y pide policía a diario
  3. 3 Calendario de mascletàs de las Hogueras de Alicante: estas son las fechas y lugares hasta junio
  4. 4 Un mapa para «dividir España» incluye a Alicante y Murcia en el entorno catalán
  5. 5 Esto es lo que bajará el recibo del IBI en Alicante según la vivienda o local
  6. 6 Alerta entre familias y profesores por temperaturas que llegan a rozar los 40 grados en aulas alicantinas
  7. 7 El Gobierno licita la redacción de la segunda fase de la Variante de Torrellano para poder retirar las vías de la costa de Alicante
  8. 8 Operativo policial conjunto para acabar con un mercadillo ilegal en la zona Norte de Alicante donde se vendían objetos robados
  9. 9 El Hércules viajará a Cartagena sin tres de sus cuatro centrales
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este viernes 19 de septiembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante What Do Croquettes and Alicante's Rice Have in Common? Here's the Answer