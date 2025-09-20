Weekend Plans in Alicante: Wine Tastings and Gastronomic Delights in the City Centre Quintana Street transforms into a grand open-air winery from 10 AM to 5 PM

Alicante invites everyone this Saturday, 20th September, to participate in the second edition of 'Quintana en Vendimia'. This commercial revitalisation event, organised on Poeta Quintana Street, will take place from 10 AM to 5 PM, filling the area with wine tastings, gastronomy, and activities for all. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste the finest wines from 30 Alicante wineries, double the number from the first edition, to promote them.

Live music, workshops for children, and special offers from local shops will also be part of the event. Additionally, there will be tastings of Alicante's local foods.

Entry is free, but to taste the wines, tickets must be purchased on-site along with a glass. In this second edition of 'Quintana en Vendimia', the number of participating wineries has doubled, returning with more gastronomy, fun, children's workshops, activities, entertainment, and shop offers.

Councillor Lidia López invited everyone to the event, highlighting that "the Quintana event continues to grow in its second edition, and we are very grateful for the high participation of the wineries that have joined this year, as well as the Quintana area merchants association, which organises the revitalisation with great enthusiasm alongside the City Council, so we can enjoy a unique, innovative event that helps reactivate our local commercial fabric and is sure to be a success."

"With this commercial revitalisation, we continue to position the city as a reference, this time with our exceptional Protected Designation of Origin wines within the framework of Alicante Spanish Capital of Gastronomy activities, and we do so alongside our shops with an event that also serves as a visibility platform to promote them," stated Councillor Lidia López.