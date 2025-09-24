Weather Forecast for Alicante in Autumn: Aemet's Prediction The region has experienced the hottest summer in its history, with the Mediterranean reaching record temperatures.

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 19:21

The province of Alicante has experienced the hottest summer in its history, with an average temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees above the average, according to data from the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet). It has been hot almost every day, but it was more noticeable at night: Alicante broke its record for tropical nights (those above 20 degrees) with 102 nights.

On the other hand, the Mediterranean Sea remains very warm and "is breaking records," at 27 degrees Celsius, three above what would be normal. Under these conditions, autumn has arrived, traditionally the wettest season of the year and the one with the greatest risk of torrential rains. Just remember the last dana on October 29, which caused 229 deaths.

What awaits the province of Alicante in autumn? Aemet predicts that this autumn will continue the trend of this extraordinarily hot summer, characterized by "practically every day temperatures being above" the average.

Regarding precipitation, given the relationship between the Mediterranean's temperature and autumn storms, when the sea is "very warm, there is indeed potential for torrential rains, but other factors must also occur": there must be a cold air mass at altitude that collides with the warm, humid surface air.

At this moment, according to Aemet's delegate in the region, Jorge Tamayo, "there is no element indicating whether we will be above or below the normal value" of rainfall. Episodes of torrential precipitation cannot be predicted more than a week in advance and where they will occur until a day before, as they are "situations with a lot of volatility." "There are possibilities, but like every year," he pointed out.

The pattern of rainfall is changing, explained the Aemet delegate. It follows the behaviour detected in recent years: similar values, but concentrated, which "is not good because it greatly increases torrentiality followed by periods of drought."

Thus, this year they were concentrated in two episodes: in the dana on October 29 and in the first half of March. Their distribution in the region is also irregular, with deficit in Alicante and the Valencia coast and a surplus in Castellón and the interior of Valencia.

The accumulated precipitation this summer was 55.8 litres per square metre, which is 7% less than the reference climatology (60). These rains were practically concentrated in two episodes in July, where it rained more than three times the usual amount, and the rest of the summer was dry. The most rain fell in the Castellón area and the least in Alicante with less than 5 litres per square metre, "that is, nothing."