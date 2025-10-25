Weather in Alicante: Aemet Announces Temperature Drop After Record Night Heat A Cold Front Will Bring Rain and a General Drop in Temperatures This Sunday

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Saturday, 25 October 2025, 18:05

The late 'St. Michael's summer' that has unusually affected the province of Alicante this week is over. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) announces that temperatures will return to calendar-appropriate levels starting this Sunday, which will also be unpleasant. The culprit will be a moving frontal system arriving this Sunday, moving from north to south and east across the Peninsula.

Not only will temperatures drop, but there will also be overcast skies in most of the territory and persistent rainfall from midday in the south of the Valencian Community.

The cloudiness of the early morning and the passage of the front, with the cold air at the rear, will cause a significant drop in maximum temperatures this Sunday. Maximum temperatures will notably decrease in the southeast, with thermometers dropping on average between 5ºC and 10ºC.

Thus, general temperatures across the Peninsula will not exceed 25-26 degrees Celsius this Sunday, while minimums will average between 10-15 degrees.

A relief after recent days, during which Alicante broke the record for the highest minimum temperature in October. On the night from Wednesday to Thursday, a minimum of 22.4 degrees was recorded in Alicante, according to the Climatology Laboratory of the University of Alicante (UA). The previous record, 22 degrees, was set in 2013. The series began in 1939.

This phenomenon of tropical nights, those above 20 degrees Celsius, is increasingly common in Alicante. For the first time in 2025, over 100 nights with a higher temperature have been recorded, notes Aemet.

It has been a meteorologically crazy week, as the heat was followed by a day of yellow alert for wind, which in the north of the province of Alicante caused trees to fall and the closure of outdoor facilities.